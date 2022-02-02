Avicanna Provides Q4-2021 Results and Corporate Highlights as well as Fiscal 2022 Guidance

Avicanna Inc.
·7 min read

Projected revenue of $9M for fiscal 2022 through its Canadian and global operations, including the international commercialization of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals

TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avicanna Inc. (“Avicanna” or the “Company “) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), an innovative, commercial-stage, and international biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, advancement, and commercialization of evidence-based, cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to provide fourth quarter 2021 results and highlights, as well as fiscal 2022 guidance.

Aras Azadian, CEO stated, “During 2021 we forged our path within the Canadian market and demonstrated our potential as a biopharmaceutical company with the commercialization of our proprietary wellness and medical products at a global level. We are optimistic about the early commercial success we have attained from our vertical integration which synergistically combines our sustainable input materials with our proprietary formulations to deliver a diverse portfolio of products competitively on the global stage.”

Q4 2021 Highlights and Guidance

  • Projected record revenue of $1.3M, representing the fourth consecutive quarter over quarter increase of at least 30%.

  • Projected total fiscal 2021 revenue of $3.3M, representing a 133% growth from $1.5M in 2020.

  • 70,000 units of proprietary cannabinoid-based product sold across global channels, representing a 160% growth from Q3, resulting in124,000 units during 2021 versus 4,100 units in 2020.

  • A total of 34 “cannabis 2.0” product listings across medical and adult-use channels in Canada, signifying an increase of 36% from the Q3-21.

  • Total of 18 “cannabis 2.0” SKUs launched in Canada, through four brands which included the successful launch of Viola and re+Play brands during the quarter.

  • Strengthened its position with the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers™ online portal with a total of 12 SKUs available to patients and the medical community by the end of fiscal 2021.

  • The Company’s international distribution channels also progressed during the quarter with the opening of the Company’s 14th international market across four continents.

  • The export and commercialization of its CBD skin care line Pura H&W™ in the United States and its medical cannabis brand RHO Phyto™ into the Caribbean region.

2022 Strategy and Guidance

2022 is expected to be a pivotal year for the Company, where it’s focus on commercial initiatives through its proprietary medical, wellness, skincare and pharmaceutical products are expected to yield more quantitative milestones across its international commercial channels.

  • Projected $9M in consolidated revenue from global operations, which is expected to be led by the anticipated sales of approximately 300,000 units of proprietary cannabinoid-based products.

  • Anticipated increase in the number of “cannabis 2.0” SKUs across all four brands, coupled with additional listings that are expected to reach 60 by the end of 2022 in Canada.

  • Expected expansion of existing evidence-based products to new medical channels and market share in Canada, motivated by the initial successful outcome of the partnership with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers™.

The Company is very optimistic about the combination of its market-tested intellectual property with its Latin American operations, which are transforming into a global supply and manufacturing infrastructure for its active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and finished products. This is further encouraged by the progressive regulations towards medical and pharmaceutical applications of cannabinoid-based products at a global level. It is expected that the Company’s international operations will achieve significant growth, fortify its brands, achieve operational efficiencies, and facilitate new international market entrances, all while advancing commercialization efforts in existing markets.

  • Anticipated marketing authorization and commercialization of its first pharmaceutical preparation into three new international markets.

  • Anticipated expansion of proprietary and evidence-based skincare and wellness topical products into new international markets including the United Kingdom, European Union, and South America.

  • New international markets expected for Aureus™ branded raw-material business units, including its standardized seeds and API, while delivering to existing partners.

  • Projected progression of innovation and advancements of its scientific platform, product pipeline and Intellectual property portfolio, which is expected to be further secured with the expected scientific evidence yielded through several clinical collaborations with leading Canadian institutions.

  • Management expected to concentrate on further operational efficiencies and optimization of the Company’s commercial activities by focusing on strategic and market-tested business models with the aim of achieving self sufficiency towards the end of 2022.

Guidance webinar

On February 3rd, 2022 at 11:00m EST, the Company will be hosting a webinar where CEO, Aras Azadian will be providing further details related to the Q4-21 and 2022 guidance and expectations. This event will feature a Q&A whereby participants will get an opportunity to submit their inquiries in advance for potential discussion during the event. To join this webinar, please register here. For more information or to submit question to the Company in advance, please contact Jordan Shafi at CHF Capital Markets.

Correction of Error in January 28, 2022 News Release

As previously announced in the Company’s news release dated January 28, 2022 (the “Closing Release”), the Company closed a non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) of convertible debenture units of the Company (the “Units”), with each Unit consisting of an aggregate of $1,000 principal amount of secured subordinated convertible debentures and 545 common share purchase warrants, at a price of $800 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $1,550,400. There were a total of 1,938 Units issued on January 28, 2022 in connection with the Offering, rather than 1,626 Units as erroneously stated in the Closing Release.

About Avicanna Inc.

Avicanna is an innovative, commercial-stage, and international biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, advancement, and commercialization of evidence-based cannabinoid-based products for the global consumer, as well as medical and pharmaceutical market segments. In leading global cannabinoid advancements, Avicanna conducts most of its research in Canada at its R&D headquarters in the Johnson & Johnson Innovation Centre, JLABS @ Toronto, located in the MaRS Discovery District. The Company actively collaborates with leading Canadian academic and medical institutions. Avicanna has established an industry-leading scientific platform including advanced R&D and clinical development that has led to the commercialization of more than twenty products across four main market segments:

  • Medical Cannabis & Wellness Products: Marketed under the RHO Phyto™ brand, or Magisterial Preparations, these medical and wellness products are an advanced line of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products containing varying ratios of cannabidiol (“CBD”) and tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”). The product portfolio contains a full formulary of products including oral, sublingual, topical, and transdermal deliveries that have controlled dosing, enhanced absorption and stability studies supported by pre-clinical data. The advanced formulary is marketed with consumer, patient and medical-community education and training. Avicanna’s medical and wellness product portfolio also forms the foundation of the Company’s pharmaceutical pipeline with the contribution of the formulations that form the basis of the products as well as the data generated from sales and participation of the products in real-world evidence studies.

  • CBD Derma-Cosmetic Products: Marketed under the Pura H&W™ or Pura Earth™ brands, these registered, clinically-tested, derma-cosmetic products include a portfolio of functional CBD topical products.

  • Pharmaceutical Pipeline: Leveraging Avicanna’s scientific platform, vertical integration, and real-world evidence, Avicanna has created a pipeline of patent-pending drug candidates that are indication-specific and in various stages of clinical development and commercialization. These cannabinoid-based drug candidates provide solutions for unmet medical needs in the areas of dermatology, chronic pain, and various neurological disorders. Avicanna’s first pharmaceutical preparation (Trunerox™) is in the drug registration stage in South America.

  • Cannabis Raw Materials, Seeds, and Bulk Formulations: Marketed under the Aureus™ brand, the Company’s raw material business has successfully completed sales to 11 countries. Aureus™ offers cannabis dried flower, standardized seeds, full-spectrum extracts, and cannabinoid distillates, isolated cannabinoids such as CBD, THC, cannabigerol (“CBG”) and other rare cannabinoids, and bulk formulations derived from hemp and cannabis cultivars through its sustainable, economical, and industrial-scale subsidiaries based in Colombia. The majority of the Aureus™ products are produced at Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S. (“SMGH”), the Company’s majority-owned subsidiary, which is also Good Agricultural and Collection Practices (“GACP”) certified and has United States Department of Agriculture (“USDA”) National Organic Program certification for its hemp cultivar.

SOURCE Avicanna Inc.

Stay Connected

For more information about Avicanna, visit www.avicanna.com, contact Ivana Maric by email at info@avicanna.com or follow us on social media on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

The Company posts updates through videos from the official Company YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFXPBGdKSxOUOf_VZoSFSUA.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, without limitation, statements related to anticipated financial and/or operational results and outlook, including projected revenues, projected sales growth, anticipated expansion of product listings, the Company’s anticipated application of its products, projected growth, anticipated geographical expansion, receipt of authorizations and regulatory approvals, success of clinical trials, scientific advancements and developments, successful commercialization of products, the Company’s priorities, goals and strategies, industry trends and their anticipated impact, the anticipated impact of current market conditions on each of our segments and near term expectations, components and supply chain constraints, and the Company’s financial statement estimates and assumptions. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment, the availability of licenses, approvals and permits, and the utility and potential application of certain drugs, cannabinoids, compounds and products. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to current and future market conditions, including the market price of the common shares of the Company, and the risk factors set out in the Company's annual information form dated September 3, 2021 and final short form prospectus dated November 27, 2020, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Future-oriented financial information

Financial outlook and future-oriented financial information contained in this news release about prospective financial performance, financial position or revenue is based on assumptions about future events, including economic conditions and proposed courses of action, based on management’s assessment of the relevant information currently available. In particular, this presentation contains 2022 financial outlook information for the Company, including expected revenue. These projections contain forward-looking information and are based on a number of material assumptions and factors set out above and are provided to give the reader a better understanding of the potential future performance of the Company in certain areas. Actual results may differ significantly from the projections presented herein. These projections may also be considered to contain future oriented financial information or a financial outlook. The actual results of the Company’s operations for any period will likely vary from the amounts set forth in these projections, and such variations may be material. See above together with the “Risk Factors” set out in the Company's annual information form dated September 3, 2021 and final short form prospectus dated November 27, 2020, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for a further discussion of the risks that could cause actual results to vary. Readers are cautioned that any such financial outlook and future-oriented financial information contained herein should not be used for purposes other than those for which it is disclosed herein.




Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • CBC to use similar setup for Beijing after most Tokyo announcers worked remotely

    The CBC will turn to a familiar playbook for its upcoming coverage of the Beijing Olympics. Almost all of the network's announcers and analysts worked from Canada during last summer's Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcaster will again have its crews call the action remotely during the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports and Olympics, said that in the early days of planning, the CBC hoped to have broadcasters at hockey, curling and some mountai

  • Landeskog, Avalanche beat Blackhawks for 9th straight win

    CHICAGO (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored two power-play goals, and the Colorado Avalanche topped the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Western Conference-leading Colorado extended its point streak to 15 games (14-0-1), surviving a wild finish. J.T. Compher and Alex Newhook also scored, and Nazem Kadri and Cale Makar added empty-netters. Pavel Francouz made 39 saves. The Avalanche played without center Nathan MacKinnon, who missed the first of at least three game

  • Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Friday night. Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for the Lakers, but missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. LeBron James missed his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Anthony Davis did not play due to right wrist soreness. Lakers coach Frank

  • Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek, Boldy lead Wild past Islanders, 4-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy each had a goal and an assist, and the Minnesota Wild beat the New York Islanders 4-3 on Sunday night for their fifth straight win. Brandon Duhamie also scored and Matt Dumba had two assists to help the Wild earn at least a point for the ninth straight game (8-0-1). Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 40 shots to improve to 10-2-2 this season. “We're a really good team,” Kahkonen said. " Brock Nelson, Ross Johnston and Oliver Wahlstrom scored f

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • New Pirates coach Callahan focused on her job, not history

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Caitlyn Callahan was standing in a Starbucks in the fall 2019 when she peered down at her phone and was met with a jolt that changed the course of her life. A couple of clicks told her the New York Yankees had just made Rachel Balkovec the first woman to be a full-time coach in the major leagues. Suddenly, a door that Callahan assumed was closed had swung wide open and her inner ballplayer. “If you’ve ever been in one of those playoff situations where you’re that batter up and

  • Rare Tom Brady card fetches $118,000 at auction in Maine

    SCARBOROUGH, Maine (AP) — A rare football card featuring Tom Brady in the year he won his first Super Bowl sold for $118,000 at auction in Maine. The 2002 Topps Finest X-Fractor card was one of only 20 featuring the NFL quarterback who'd won his first Super Bowl on Feb. 3, 2002. Before retiring, he won a total of of seven Super Bowls — six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The winning bidder was identified only as a Brady fan from New England, said Troy Thibode

  • Shiffrin talks about watching Biles deal with Olympic stress

    Alpine skiing superstar Mikaela Shiffrin was paying attention when gymnastics superstar Simone Biles opened up about being burdened by “the weight of the world” and sat out a string of finals at the Tokyo Olympics six months ago. Shiffrin was listening, too, when swimming superstar Caeleb Dressel revealed, after finishing first in five races at the Summer Games, how “terrifying” it was to confront “so much pressure in one moment; your whole life boils down to a moment.” Observed Shiffrin: “He wo

  • Injury gives ski cross racer Brittany Phelan perspective heading into Olympics

    Canadian ski cross racer Brittany Phelan has learned a lot about herself in the past four years. The product of Mt-Tremblant, Que., won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and felt like she was primed for more heading into the Beijing Games. However, she suffered a devastating knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France, when she overshot a jump and landed on one leg, blowing out her knee. Despite 13 years of World Cup experience as both an Alpine skier and a ski cross racer Phelan had ne

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • Canadian moguls king Mikael Kingsbury seeks another Olympic crown

    Mikael Kingsbury's Winter Olympics will be quick, short and perhaps very sweet. The reigning men's moguls champion chases a second straight gold medal the day after the opening ceremonies in Beijing. The International Olympic Committee and China strongly recommending athletes leave within 48 hours of completing their event means Kingsbury will be back in Canada when the Winter Games are just getting underway. "I think it's fun when you're at the beginning," Kingsbury told The Canadian Press. "Yo

  • Saints GM Loomis: Allen among candidates to replace Payton

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club. Allen is “qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate," Loomis said. The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules,

  • Brown scores 29, Celtics run past shorthanded Heat 122-92

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 29 points, Jayson Tatum added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Boston Celtics rolled past the Miami Heat 122-92 on Monday night. Boston led by as many as 32 on its way to claiming its fourth victory in five outings. Marcus Smart added 16 points and seven assists. It was Brown’s fourth consecutive game with 25 or more points, and Tatum has scored 20 or more in his last six games. The Celtics' onslaught was keyed on the defensive end, where they forced 18 turnovers.

  • Burks, Fournier lead Knicks to 116-96 win over Kings

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alec Burks had 21 points off the bench, Evan Fournier also scored 21 and the New York Knicks routed the skidding Sacramento Kings 116-96 on Monday night to snap a three-game losing streak. Julius Randle added 17 points and nine rebounds for the Knicks, who won for the second time in eight games. Tyrese Haliburton had 21 points and eight assists for the Kings, who have lost seven straight overall and 12 in a row on the road. Davion Mitchell added 18 points. Sacramento’s last road

  • AP source: Jaguars interview Bisaccia, line up Pederson next

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are rebooting their coaching search. And they're broadening its scope. The Jaguars interviewed former Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia on Monday and lined up a second interview Tuesday with former Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson, according to a person familiar with the process. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has kept details of its search private. The 61-year-old Bisaccia, a long

  • Warriors' Payton shares stories of dyslexia to help children

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When 12-year-old Jayden Jones becomes overwhelmed by the idea of tackling his schoolwork, he remembers what Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II taught him. “Never give up.” “Don't be afraid to ask for help.” “Block out the bullies." The Bay Area sixth-grader has dyslexia, severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that can make writing difficult. At times, he feels completely intimidated at school. Payton's words help him.

  • Canada defeats U.S. in Hamilton to remain unbeaten on impressive World Cup qualifying run

    Canada continued its march to the World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednes

  • Mistakes on offense cost Chiefs 3rd straight Super Bowl trip

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs followed perhaps the greatest 13 seconds in franchise history in the divisional round against the Bills with 13 seconds late in the first half of the AFC title game that they'd rather forget. Not to mention most of the next 30 minutes and overtime against Cincinnati. In a loss both heartbreaking and humiliating, one of the league's most prolific offenses failed to put the game away just before the break Sunday, then never reached the end zone in the

  • ‘I’d be a lot more tired if we’d lost,’ says VanVleet after Raptors’ triple-OT win

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet logged 53:31 of playing time on Saturday, posting 19 points and eight assists in the team’s resilient win. He talked about stepping up in a big way from behind the three-point arc to help his team get the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Eric Staal named Canadian men's hockey team captain for Olympic Games

    DAVOS, Switzerland — Former Carolina Hurricanes centre Eric Staal has been named the captain of the Canadian men's Olympic hockey team. Staal, an Olympic gold medallist from the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver, B.C., was drafted second overall by the Hurricanes in 2003. He also played for the New York Rangers, Minnesota Wild, Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens. David Desharnais and Maxim Noreau will serve as the alternate captains. Desharnais currently plays for HC Fribourg-Gottéron in Switzer