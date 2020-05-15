Avicanna to Postpone Reporting First Quarter 2020 Results Due to Delays Caused by COVID-19

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES . ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS./

TORONTO , May 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Avicanna Inc. ("Avicanna" or the "Company) (AVCN.TO) (AVCNF) (0NN.F) announces that due to logistics and delays caused by the COVID-19 virus, it is relying on the exemption provided in Ontario Instrument 51-502 - Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements (the "Ontario Instrument") of the Ontario Securities Commission (and similar exemptions provided by the securities commissions in British Columbia and Alberta ) to postpone the filing of the following continuous disclosure documents (collectively the "Documents"):

Avicanna Inc. (CNW Group/Avicanna Inc.)

the Company's Interim Financial Statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 as required by section 4.4 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations (" NI 51-102 "); and,

the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 as required by section 5.1(2) of NI 51-102.





According to the Ontario Instrument, during the period from March 23, 2020 , to June 1, 2020 , a person or company required to make certain filings as described in the Ontario Instrument has an additional 45 days from the deadline otherwise applicable under Ontario securities laws to make the filing. Until the Company has filed the required financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, members of the Company's management and other insiders are subject to a insider trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 - Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

The Company expects to file the Documents by no later than June 29, 2020 .

Aras Azadian , Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: "Despite the impact the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have on global markets, Avicanna continues to raise efficiencies and execute on its business model as demonstrated in recent announcements. We have made history in Colombia as the first approved exporter of hemp seeds and we continue to forge best-in-class partnerships as we progress towards our short- and long-term goals."

Below, the Company has provided an update on material business developments since the date of the Company's latest financial reports, certain of which have already been disclosed in prior press releases:

On April 20, 2020 , the Company completed a private placement financing under which it issued 3,200,000 units at a price of $0.80 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $2.56 million . Each unit issued under the offering was comprised of one common share and one-quarter of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of $1.20 per common share until April 20, 2022 , subject to acceleration in certain circumstances;





On May 7, 2020 , the Company and the Colombian government each announced the approval of the first ever export of hemp seeds from Colombia ;





On May 14, 2020 , the Company announced that it entered into a multi-faceted strategic manufacturing agreement with MediPharm Labs Corp. ("MediPharm Labs") involving licensed production, domestic and international distribution and intellectual property licensing. Pursuant to the agreement, Avicanna will grant MediPharm Labs a license to use proprietary Avicanna formulations to develop additional MediPharm Labs and white label branded products for the domestic and international market, including the production of Avicanna's advanced Rho Phyto™ medical cannabis products and Pura Earth™ topicals under license for commercial sales through Medical Cannabis by Shoppers™.





About Avicanna

Avicanna is an Ontario, Canada based corporation focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products through its two main business segments, cultivation and research and development.

Avicanna's two majority-owned subsidiaries, Sativa Nativa S.A.S. and Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S., both located in Santa Marta , Colombia are the base for Avicanna's cultivation activities. These two companies are licensed to cultivate and process cannabis for the production of cannabis extracts and purified cannabinoids including cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Avicanna's research and development business is primarily conducted out of Canada at its headquarters in the Johnson & Johnson Innovation Centre, JLABS @ Toronto . Avicanna's scientific team develops products, and Avicanna has also engaged the services of researchers at the Leslie Dan Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Toronto for the purpose of optimizing and improving upon its products.

Avicanna's research and development and cultivation activities are focused on the development of its key products, including plant-derived cannabinoid pharmaceuticals, phyto-therapeutics, derma-cosmetics, and Extracts (defined as plant-derived cannabinoid extracts and purified cannabinoids, including distillates and isolates), with a goal of eventually having these products manufactured and distributed through various markets.

