Airlines dealt another blow as UK bans entry to travellers from Denmark

The UK has announced it will ban foreign entry to visitors from Denmark amid widespread outbreaks of COVID-19 in the country’s mink farms, as of 4am on Saturday.

All non-British national or resident travellers who have been in or transited through Denmark in the last 14 days will be denied entry into Britain.

The government also said its expanding the self-isolation rules for Denmark, it also removed the country from the government’s list of travel corridors on Friday.

Denmark has also announced strict new lockdown measures a nationwide cull of 15 million minks bred in the country’s 1,139 mink farms after authorities discovered a mutated coronavirus strain in the animals.

UK transport secretary, Grant Shapps announced the move on Twitter.

He said: “Visitors arriving into the UK from Denmark will not be permitted entry into the UK.

From 4am on 7 November, British Nationals or residents who are returning to the UK directly or indirectly from Denmark will need to self-isolate with other members of their household until two weeks have passed since they were last in Denmark. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) November 7, 2020

The rules do not apply to hauliers and freight, who have an exception. The government said that it would review the decision again next week.

This decision to act quickly follows on from health authorities in Denmark reporting widespread outbreaks of coronavirus in mink farms. Keeping the UK public safe remains our top priority,” Shapps added.

The country was also added to Scotland’s travel quarantine list, with First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon announcing the move at the Scottish government’s coronavirus briefing on Friday, minutes before it came into effect at 12.30pm.

Denmark is the world’s largest mink fur exporter and produces an estimated 17 million furs per year.

This comes as a blow to airlines who were already reeling from the coronavirus pandemic and grounding of flights.

Last week, UK prime minister Boris Johnson delivered another blow after he announced a lockdown in England, which will last until 2 December. Foreign travel was banned as part of the month-long lockdown.

While airlines have moved quickly to cancel any flights between the UK and Denmark, some flights are still in operation in order to repatriate British citizens and residents.

