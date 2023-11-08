Avian influenza on the rise in B.C. with 16 outbreaks reported since October

Cases of the highly pathogenic H5N1 strain of avian flu have been detected at 16 farms in B.C. since late October. (Shutterstock / Jay-Dee - image credit)

Avian flu is spreading rapidly again through poultry farms in British Columbia, with the virus discovered in half a dozen commercial flocks this week alone.

Birds at eight commercial poultry farms in the Fraser Valley and small flocks in both Merritt and Port McNeill have also recently tested positive for avian influenza, bringing the total number of confirmed outbreaks to 16 since late October, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

The birds tested positive for the highly pathenogenic H5N1 strain, which was first detected in Canada in 2021 and has since led to the loss of millions of birds.

In October, farmers were ordered by B.C.'s chief veterinarian to take extra precautions to reduce the risk of transmitting the virus, including restricting poultry events and keeping birds indoors.

Avian flu outbreaks are more likely to occur during fall, when migrating wild birds can pass it on to poultry farms or backyard flocks.

Mark Siemens, president of the B.C. Egg Producers Association, says farmers in the province are expecting the spread to be particularly bad this year.

"We are preparing ourselves for a long and difficult fall and winter," said Siemens, who owns a chicken farm in Abbotsford.

He says experiencing an outbreak at this time of year is devastating for farmers, as it could mean the loss of their entire operation through the holiday season.

"It's also animals that you care about and that you've really invested your time and energy into, so it is a very mentally and emotionally straining time for these producers," he said.

So far this season, around 370,000 birds have been euthanized due to avian flu, according to Amanda Brittain from the B.C. Poultry Association.

She says this is unlikely to affect chicken prices in grocery stores.

"We're very lucky in Canada to have supply management for poultry and that keeps pricing somewhat stable," said Brittain.

B.C.'s Ministry of Agriculture says farmers need to remain vigilant, and any sick or dead bird should be reported through the province's wild bird surveillance hotline at 1-866-431-2473.