Avian Influenza Not Detected in Poultry Birds in Delhi: Officials

Avian influenza has not been detected in poultry birds in Delhi, the Animal Husbandry Unit said on Thursday, 14 January, according to PTI.

All 100 samples taken from the Ghazipur chicken market, Asia’s largest, have tested negative for bird flu, the body further said.

However, the four samples taken from Delhi’s Hastsal are suspected to be positive and have been sent to Bhopal, the department added, according to ANI.

Sale, Storage of Chicken in Delhi Banned

On Wednesday, the North, South Delhi and East Municipal corporations had banned the sale and storage of poultry or processed chicken till further notice, in view of rising cases of bird flu in the national capital, PTI reported.

Owners of restaurants and hotels have been warned of action if egg-based dishes or poultry meat are served to customers.

Also Read: Bird Flu Scare: Is It Safe to Eat Chicken? How to Handle Raw Meat?

“Eat only completely cooked eggs and poultry products cooked at 70 degrees Celsius for 30 minutes. Don’t consume half-cooked chicken or half-boiled and half-fried eggs,” an advisory issued by the Delhi government said.

The first cases of bird flu in Delhi were confirmed on Monday after eight samples from dead crows and ducks tested positive for avian flu. Earlier, over 35 crows were found dead in Delhi, including 24 at a park in Jasola and 10 ducks at Sanjay Lake.

At least 10 states, including Delhi, have reported cases of bird flu so far, and thousands of birds across the country have been dying. The central government has set up a control room in Delhi to track and monitor the situation and to prevent the spread in humans.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)

. Read more on India by The Quint.In Photos: When India’s LCA Tejas Took First FlightAvian Influenza Not Detected in Poultry Birds in Delhi: Officials . Read more on India by The Quint.