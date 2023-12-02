Avi-Tech Holdings (SGX:1R6) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

When we're researching a company, it's sometimes hard to find the warning signs, but there are some financial metrics that can help spot trouble early. When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. So after we looked into Avi-Tech Holdings (SGX:1R6), the trends above didn't look too great.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Avi-Tech Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.062 = S$3.3m ÷ (S$59m - S$5.8m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Avi-Tech Holdings has an ROCE of 6.2%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 6.4%, it's still a low return by itself.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Avi-Tech Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Avi-Tech Holdings has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Avi-Tech Holdings' ROCE Trend?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Avi-Tech Holdings. To be more specific, the ROCE was 11% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Avi-Tech Holdings to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Despite the concerning underlying trends, the stock has actually gained 14% over the last five years, so it might be that the investors are expecting the trends to reverse. Regardless, we don't like the trends as they are and if they persist, we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for Avi-Tech Holdings (2 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

