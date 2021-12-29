Avett Brothers postponing New Year’s Eve concert in Greensboro due to COVID concerns

The Avett Brothers are postponing their New Year’s Eve show in North Carolina this year due to the band’s concern for COVID-19 and the highly contagious omicron variant posing a threat to audiences, venue staff and the band themselves.

The band was scheduled to perform at the Greensboro Coliseum on Friday.

Singer and founding member Seth Avett broke the news, which he called “unfortunate but necessary” in a video shared to Twitter on Wednesday evening.

“A lot of thought has gone into this and a lot of love has gone into this decision,” Avett said. “We don’t want to create an unsafe environment and we don’t want to add any burden to our already overwhelmed healthcare workers here in North Carolina and beyond.”

In an online statement, the band said details will be released later on when the show will be rescheduled.