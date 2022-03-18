Average wait time for hospital bed in western Quebec much longer than 12-hour goal

Hull Hospital saw the average on-stretcher wait time for a bed increase to 22.5 hours from 20.1 hours from early 2021 to early 2022. (Michel Aspirot/Radio-Canada - image credit)

Quebec resident Denis Marcheterre says his mother once had to wait three days on a stretcher before a hospital bed opened up. She was there for cardiovascular issues.

"No fun. Very stressful," he said of the wait, which is not a unique experience in the province.

According to statistics provided to Radio-Canada, patients treated across eight hospitals under the Centre intégré de santé et des services sociaux de l'Outaouais (CISSO) in western Quebec waited an average of 18.9 hours for a hospital bed from Jan. 30 to Feb. 26, 2022.

That's up from 18.3 hours during the same period the year before, and well below the goal of 12 hours set by CISSO.

Hull Hospital, where Marcheterre says his mother waited, saw the average on-stretcher wait time for a bed increase to 22.5 hours from 20.1 hours, while Hospital De Papineau saw an even larger year-over-year increase to 22.7 hours from 15.5 hours.

Marcheterre, the head of patients' rights organization Action Santé Outaouais, stressed that his mother was treated while on a stretcher — a point also emphasized by Marie-Ève Cloutier, director of nursing for CISSO.

She said the wait times do not reflect how long a patient waited to be seen by a doctor.

"Everything rests on how many beds are available," she said in an interview with Radio-Canada.

Marcheterre said the province should increase bed counts and focus more on providing people care inside their homes.

Radio-Canada

Paul Brunet, a lawyer and head of the Quebec Council for the Protection of Patients, agreed upping the level of home care, particular visits by doctors, is key. He said that would reduce the number of elderly patients who wind up taking up hospital beds that others then must wait for.

"They're not treated where they should be treated or they should be admitted in long term facilities," Brunet said.

"Let's work on causes rather than on consequences."