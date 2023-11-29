Average US life expectancy increases by more than one year, but not to pre-pandemic levels

Life expectancy in the U.S. increased by more than a year in 2022, but still has not recovered to pre-pandemic levels, according to newly released Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

U.S. life expectancy was 77.5 years, researchers found, up 1.1 years from 2021. The increase did not overcome a loss of 2.4 years in life expectancy between 2019 to 2021 attributed mostly to excess deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic.

CDC researchers said the decline in deaths from the virus itself accounted for approximately 84% of the increase in life expectancy.

The share of deaths related to the virus has continued to drop since 2020, when it was the third leading cause of death after heart disease and cancer. In 2022, it was the fourth leading cause trailing behind deaths caused by unintentional injury, largely driven by drug overdoses, according to the CDC's provisional data.

The rise in overdose deaths from 2019 to 2021 was driven by the ongoing opioid epidemic which include prescription and synthetic opioids, like fentanyl. Deaths from opioid overdoses shot up by more than 26,000 between 2010 and 2017, and again by nearly 12,000 between 2020 and 2021, according to the NIH.

Suicides also rose to the highest age-adjusted rate last year since 1941, and increased 3% since 2021, the CDC found. Researchers said the increase in life expectancy can also be attributed to decreases in mortality due to heart disease and homicide.

A woman's life expectancy in the U.S. remained higher than that of her male counterpart in 2022 by 5.4 years. Women regained .9 years of their 2.1-year life expectancy loss, from 79.3 in 2021 to 80.2 in 2022, while men regained 1.3 years, from 73.5 to 74.8.

The difference increased during 2020 and 2021 to levels not seen since 1996, when women lived six years more.

The decline in COVID deaths also helped narrow the health disparity gap between white non-Hispanic life expectancy and other groups.

American Indian-Alaskan Native people saw the biggest increase in life expectancy from 65.6 in 2021 to 67.9 in 2022, regaining 2.3 years of their 6.2-year loss between 2019 and 2021. The Hispanic population saw the next biggest increase with a gain of 2.2 years, followed by Black people with a gain of 1.6 years.

The staggering gap of more than 11 years between American Indian and Alaska Native and white life expectancy in 2021 narrowed the most, but remained 9.6 years. American Indian and Alaska Native people were 1.5 times more likely to catch COVID and twice as likely to die from it, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Black life expectancy also remains consistently lower than white life expectancy, but the discrepancy narrowed by 14.5%, or 0.8 years, from 2021 to 2022.

Average life expectancy rose steadily every year since the 1960s up until 2012, when it reached a plateau of 77.7 for the first time.

In 2019, the number reached a high of 78.8 years before the pandemic struck, dropping it by 1.5 years, which has largely been attributed to the approximately 1.1 million deaths associated with the virus.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Average US life expectancy increased, but not to pre-pandemic levels