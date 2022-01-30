The Average Retirement Age in Every State

John Csiszar
·6 min read
skynesher / iStock.com
skynesher / iStock.com

Retiring early seems to be on everyone's minds these days. The growing popularity of the so-called FIRE movement -- short for financial independence, retire early -- is a testament to how much everyone seems to be craving a slice of "the easy life." The good news is that in many U.S. states, what most people would call an "early" retirement is within reach. Although "full retirement age" for Social Security purposes isn't until age 67, the average retirement age in every single state -- with the exception of the District of Columbia -- is below 67. On average, retirees in the U.S. hang up their work boots at age 64, according to Money Talks News.

Of course, to truly live a comfortable retirement takes more than desire -- it also takes a large chunk of cash.

Check out when you can expect to retire, based on your state of residence.

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Alabama

  • Average retirement age: 62

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $49,099

  • Retirement savings needed: $883,790

wanderluster / Getty Images
wanderluster / Getty Images

Alaska

  • Average retirement age: 61

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $79,249

  • Retirement savings needed: $1,505,740

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona

  • Average retirement age: 63

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $58,327

  • Retirement savings needed: $991,560

Tizod / Getty Images
Tizod / Getty Images

Arkansas

  • Average retirement age: 62

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $47,836

  • Retirement savings needed: $861,053

EQRoy / Shutterstock.com
EQRoy / Shutterstock.com

California

  • Average retirement age: 64

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $83,279

  • Retirement savings needed: $1,332,457

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Colorado

  • Average retirement age: 65

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $60,357

  • Retirement savings needed: $905,350

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

  • Average retirement age: 65

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $70,817

  • Retirement savings needed: $1,062,257

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Delaware

  • Average retirement age: 63

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $58,418

  • Retirement savings needed: $993,101

zorazhuang / iStock.com
zorazhuang / iStock.com

District of Columbia

  • Average retirement age: 67

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $94,248

  • Retirement savings needed: $1,225,222

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Florida

  • Average retirement age: 64

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $56,382

  • Retirement savings needed: $902,116

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

Georgia

  • Average retirement age: 63

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $50,066

  • Retirement savings needed: $851,122

zorazhuang / Getty Images/iStockphoto
zorazhuang / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hawaii

  • Average retirement age: 66

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $120,909

  • Retirement savings needed: $1,692,722

KingWu / Getty Images
KingWu / Getty Images

Idaho

  • Average retirement age: 64

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $52,962

  • Retirement savings needed: $847,388

Randall Runtsch / Shutterstock.com
Randall Runtsch / Shutterstock.com

Illinois

  • Average retirement age: 64

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $54,657

  • Retirement savings needed: $874,507

traveler1116 / Getty Images
traveler1116 / Getty Images

Indiana

  • Average retirement age: 63

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $50,697

  • Retirement savings needed: $861,848

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

  • Average retirement age: 65

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $52,399

  • Retirement savings needed: $785,982

Sean Pavone / Getty Images
Sean Pavone / Getty Images

Kansas

  • Average retirement age: 65

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $50,223

  • Retirement savings needed: $753,339

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Kentucky

  • Average retirement age: 62

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $51,082

  • Retirement savings needed: $919,469

Susanne Neumann / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Susanne Neumann / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisiana

  • Average retirement age: 62

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $52,695

  • Retirement savings needed: $948,503

davidmarxphoto / Shutterstock.com
davidmarxphoto / Shutterstock.com

Maine

  • Average retirement age: 63

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $66,752

  • Retirement savings needed: $1,134,778

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Maryland

  • Average retirement age: 65

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $73,111

  • Retirement savings needed: $1,096,666

Taku Sanada / Getty Images
Taku Sanada / Getty Images

Massachusetts

  • Average retirement age: 66

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $77,122

  • Retirement savings needed: $1,079,710

pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto
pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Michigan

  • Average retirement age: 62

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $51,356

  • Retirement savings needed: $924,415

jimkruger / Getty Images
jimkruger / Getty Images

Minnesota

  • Average retirement age: 65

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $56,869

  • Retirement savings needed: $853,040

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

  • Average retirement age: 63

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $46,993

  • Retirement savings needed: $798,874

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Missouri

  • Average retirement age: 63

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $50,247

  • Retirement savings needed: $854,197

Scott Wilson Photography / Shutterstock.com
Scott Wilson Photography / Shutterstock.com

Montana

  • Average retirement age: 64

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $55,711

  • Retirement savings needed: $891,368

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

  • Average retirement age: 65

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $52,439

  • Retirement savings needed: $786,583

LTuray / Getty Images/iStockphoto
LTuray / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nevada

  • Average retirement age: 63

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $63,300

  • Retirement savings needed: $1,076,107

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Hampshire

  • Average retirement age: 65

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $62,011

  • Retirement savings needed: $930,159

littleny / Getty Images
littleny / Getty Images

New Jersey

  • Average retirement age: 65

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $67,764

  • Retirement savings needed: $1,016,461

ivanastar / Getty Images
ivanastar / Getty Images

New Mexico

  • Average retirement age: 62

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $51,556

  • Retirement savings needed: $928,181

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

  • Average retirement age: 64

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $77,911

  • Retirement savings needed: $1,246,578

traveler1116 / Getty Images
traveler1116 / Getty Images

North Carolina

  • Average retirement age: 63

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $54,687

  • Retirement savings needed: $929,686

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

North Dakota

  • Average retirement age: 65

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $57,060

  • Retirement savings needed: $855,904

aceshot / Getty Images/iStockphoto
aceshot / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

  • Average retirement age: 63

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $51,817

  • Retirement savings needed: $880,889

Davel5957 / Getty Images
Davel5957 / Getty Images

Oklahoma

  • Average retirement age: 62

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $48,716

  • Retirement savings needed: $876,879

Bridget Moyer / Shutterstock.com
Bridget Moyer / Shutterstock.com

Oregon

  • Average retirement age: 63

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $78,439

  • Retirement savings needed: $1,333,467

drnadig / Getty Images/iStockphoto
drnadig / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

  • Average retirement age: 64

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $57,941

  • Retirement savings needed: $927,056

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

  • Average retirement age: 65

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $67,594

  • Retirement savings needed: $1,013,904

traveler1116 / Getty Images
traveler1116 / Getty Images

South Carolina

  • Average retirement age: 63

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $53,207

  • Retirement savings needed: $904,527

James_Gabbert / Getty Images
James_Gabbert / Getty Images

South Dakota

  • Average retirement age: 66

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $56,178

  • Retirement savings needed: $786,497

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Tennessee

  • Average retirement age: 64

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $50,186

  • Retirement savings needed: $802,977

Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock.com
Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock.com

Texas

  • Average retirement age: 65

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $52,341

  • Retirement savings needed: $785,109

georgeclerk / iStock.com
georgeclerk / iStock.com

Utah

  • Average retirement age: 65

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $54,363

  • Retirement savings needed: $815,449

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images
Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

Vermont

  • Average retirement age: 65

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $67,651

  • Retirement savings needed: $1,014,762

WilliamSherman / Getty Images/iStockphoto
WilliamSherman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Virginia

  • Average retirement age: 65

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $58,120

  • Retirement savings needed: $871,793

AnSyvanych / Getty Images
AnSyvanych / Getty Images

Washington

  • Average retirement age: 64

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $64,636

  • Retirement savings needed: $1,034,174

DavidByronKeener / iStock.com
DavidByronKeener / iStock.com

West Virginia

  • Average retirement age: 61

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $49,439

  • Retirement savings needed: $939,341

MarynaG / Shutterstock.com
MarynaG / Shutterstock.com

Wisconsin

  • Average retirement age: 64

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $56,434

  • Retirement savings needed: $902,942

troutfisherman / Getty Images
troutfisherman / Getty Images

Wyoming

  • Average retirement age: 64

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $52,330

  • Retirement savings needed: $837,287

Methodology: GOBankingRates looked at the average retirement age in every state, as reported by Money Talk News on Sep. 29, 2019, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau's latest American Community Survey and compared it with the cost to retire in each state. To find the cost of a comfortable retirement in each of the respective states, GOBankingRates analyzed consumption expenditures of Americans aged 65 and older, based on data sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) Consumer Expenditure Survey 2019: (1) annual spending on groceries, defined as "food at home" by the BLS; (2) annual spending on housing, defined as "shelter" by the BLS; (3) annual spending on transportation, defined as ""Gasoline, other fuels, and motor oil" + "other vehicle expenses" by the BLS; (4) annual spending on healthcare; (5) annual spending on utilities, defined as "uilities, uels and other services" by BLS. These were then adjusted to every state's itemized cost-of-living index, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's 2020 Quarter 3 average annual cost-of-living index. After calculating total necessities expenditures, an additional savings buffer was calculated by assuming that total expenditures covers 80% of one's budget (50% for necessities and 30% for discretionary spending), with 20% left over for savings. All of GOBankingRates original data and analyses was conducted on Dec. 14, 2020.

