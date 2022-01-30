The Average Retirement Age in Every State
Retiring early seems to be on everyone's minds these days. The growing popularity of the so-called FIRE movement -- short for financial independence, retire early -- is a testament to how much everyone seems to be craving a slice of "the easy life." The good news is that in many U.S. states, what most people would call an "early" retirement is within reach. Although "full retirement age" for Social Security purposes isn't until age 67, the average retirement age in every single state -- with the exception of the District of Columbia -- is below 67. On average, retirees in the U.S. hang up their work boots at age 64, according to Money Talks News.
Read More: Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustments Aren't Enough To Pay Higher Costs for Seniors
Find Out: Here's Exactly How Much Savings You Need To Retire In Your State
Of course, to truly live a comfortable retirement takes more than desire -- it also takes a large chunk of cash.
Check out when you can expect to retire, based on your state of residence.
Alabama
Average retirement age: 62
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $49,099
Retirement savings needed: $883,790
Save More: Savings Tricks From Regular People Who Are Sitting on Millions
Alaska
Average retirement age: 61
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $79,249
Retirement savings needed: $1,505,740
Watch Out: 14 Key Signs You Will Run Out of Money in Retirement
Arizona
Average retirement age: 63
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $58,327
Retirement savings needed: $991,560
Related: What Is a Roth IRA?
Arkansas
Average retirement age: 62
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $47,836
Retirement savings needed: $861,053
Read: 17 Biggest Budgeting Mistakes You're Making
California
Average retirement age: 64
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $83,279
Retirement savings needed: $1,332,457
Helpful: 19 Effective Ways To Tackle Your Budget
Colorado
Average retirement age: 65
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $60,357
Retirement savings needed: $905,350
Check Out: Best Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
Connecticut
Average retirement age: 65
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $70,817
Retirement savings needed: $1,062,257
Read: Tips To Keep Your Finances in Order Without Sacrificing What You Want
Delaware
Average retirement age: 63
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $58,418
Retirement savings needed: $993,101
Related: 17 Dumb Home-Buying Mistakes That Hurt Your Wallet
District of Columbia
Average retirement age: 67
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $94,248
Retirement savings needed: $1,225,222
Try: 50 Easy Things You Should Do To Save Money
Florida
Average retirement age: 64
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $56,382
Retirement savings needed: $902,116
Stop Now: 50 Terrible Ways To Try and Save Money
Georgia
Average retirement age: 63
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $50,066
Retirement savings needed: $851,122
Find Out: Things To Cut Out Right Now To Save Money During the Health Crisis
Hawaii
Average retirement age: 66
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $120,909
Retirement savings needed: $1,692,722
Read: 25 Tips for Saving Money With Your Spouse
Idaho
Average retirement age: 64
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $52,962
Retirement savings needed: $847,388
Helpful: 16 Effective Ways To Trick Yourself Into Saving Money
Illinois
Average retirement age: 64
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $54,657
Retirement savings needed: $874,507
Good To Know: 16 Splurges That Save You Money in the Long Run
Indiana
Average retirement age: 63
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $50,697
Retirement savings needed: $861,848
Keep Reading: 25 Ways To Save 20% More of Your Paycheck Without Even Trying
Iowa
Average retirement age: 65
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $52,399
Retirement savings needed: $785,982
Try: Cutting Out These 25 Expenses Will Save You $16,142.08 a Year
Kansas
Average retirement age: 65
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $50,223
Retirement savings needed: $753,339
Learn More: Surprising Ways Gen Z and Millennials Are Worlds Apart Financially
Kentucky
Average retirement age: 62
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $51,082
Retirement savings needed: $919,469
Exclusive: Americans' Savings Drop to Lowest Point in Years
Louisiana
Average retirement age: 62
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $52,695
Retirement savings needed: $948,503
See: How To Protect Your Retirement Savings During the Coronavirus Pandemic
Maine
Average retirement age: 63
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $66,752
Retirement savings needed: $1,134,778
Whoa: 9 Successful Money-Making 'Schemes' That Are Actually Legal
Maryland
Average retirement age: 65
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $73,111
Retirement savings needed: $1,096,666
Work Plans: Chick-fil-A and 23 More Companies With Surprisingly Great 401(k) Plans
Massachusetts
Average retirement age: 66
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $77,122
Retirement savings needed: $1,079,710
Rich vs. Wealthy: What's the Difference Between the Two?
Michigan
Average retirement age: 62
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $51,356
Retirement savings needed: $924,415
Read More: 27 Best Strategies To Get the Most Out of Your 401(k)
Minnesota
Average retirement age: 65
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $56,869
Retirement savings needed: $853,040
Read: 20 Hobbies of the Rich Only They Can Afford
Mississippi
Average retirement age: 63
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $46,993
Retirement savings needed: $798,874
Find Out: 31 Dumb Things That Are Keeping You From Being Wealthy
Missouri
Average retirement age: 63
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $50,247
Retirement savings needed: $854,197
See: Do You Think the Minimum Wage Should Be $15? Take Our Poll
Montana
Average retirement age: 64
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $55,711
Retirement savings needed: $891,368
See: 42 Easy Ways To Save For Retirement
Nebraska
Average retirement age: 65
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $52,439
Retirement savings needed: $786,583
Take Action: Do These 13 Things To Boost Your Retirement Savings Now
Nevada
Average retirement age: 63
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $63,300
Retirement savings needed: $1,076,107
Are High-Yield Savings Accounts Worth It? Here's Everything You Need To Know
New Hampshire
Average retirement age: 65
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $62,011
Retirement savings needed: $930,159
Learn: What Is a Savings Bond and How Does It Work?
New Jersey
Average retirement age: 65
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $67,764
Retirement savings needed: $1,016,461
Avoid: 35 Retirement Planning Mistakes That Waste Your Money
New Mexico
Average retirement age: 62
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $51,556
Retirement savings needed: $928,181
Read: 19 Things You'll Need To Sacrifice Now for a Healthy Retirement
New York
Average retirement age: 64
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $77,911
Retirement savings needed: $1,246,578
Check Out: Here's How To Retire Early and Quit the Daily Grind
North Carolina
Average retirement age: 63
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $54,687
Retirement savings needed: $929,686
Start Cutting Costs: How To Save Money on All Your Monthly Expenses and Bills
North Dakota
Average retirement age: 65
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $57,060
Retirement savings needed: $855,904
More Tips: 20 Ways To Save Money Fast
Ohio
Average retirement age: 63
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $51,817
Retirement savings needed: $880,889
Read: Why It's Harder To Save For Retirement Today Than 50 Years Ago
Oklahoma
Average retirement age: 62
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $48,716
Retirement savings needed: $876,879
See: 10 Signs You're Not Saving Enough for Retirement
Oregon
Average retirement age: 63
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $78,439
Retirement savings needed: $1,333,467
Watch Out: 15 Retirement Mistakes and Why They'll Shrink Your Nest Egg
Pennsylvania
Average retirement age: 64
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $57,941
Retirement savings needed: $927,056
Read More: Is Now a Good Time To Raid Your 401(k)?
Rhode Island
Average retirement age: 65
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $67,594
Retirement savings needed: $1,013,904
Find Out: What Social Security Will Look Like in 2035
South Carolina
Average retirement age: 63
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $53,207
Retirement savings needed: $904,527
Take a Look: 20 Geeky Collectibles That Could Make You Millions
South Dakota
Average retirement age: 66
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $56,178
Retirement savings needed: $786,497
Read: 10 Simple Habits of Money-Smart Individuals
Tennessee
Average retirement age: 64
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $50,186
Retirement savings needed: $802,977
Take a Look: These Once-Hot Housing Markets Are Cooling Off
Texas
Average retirement age: 65
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $52,341
Retirement savings needed: $785,109
Don't Miss: The Complete Guide to the Best Retirement Age
Utah
Average retirement age: 65
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $54,363
Retirement savings needed: $815,449
Discover: Most Affordable Places To Retire Near You
Vermont
Average retirement age: 65
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $67,651
Retirement savings needed: $1,014,762
Read: How Much It Cost To Retire in the Year You Were Born
Virginia
Average retirement age: 65
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $58,120
Retirement savings needed: $871,793
Check Out: 100 Ways To Make Your Money Last Until You're 100
Washington
Average retirement age: 64
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $64,636
Retirement savings needed: $1,034,174
Concerns: A Troubling Look at the State of Retirement in 2021
West Virginia
Average retirement age: 61
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $49,439
Retirement savings needed: $939,341
Looking To Move? Key Signs You Should Sell Your Home When You Retire
Wisconsin
Average retirement age: 64
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $56,434
Retirement savings needed: $902,942
Learn: How One Man Saved $1 Million in 5 Years
Wyoming
Average retirement age: 64
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $52,330
Retirement savings needed: $837,287
More From GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates' Best Banks of 2022: Live Richer by Banking Better
Gen Z and Millennials Favor National and Online Banks, Survey Shows -- What Does That Mean for the Future of Credit Unions?
Easy Things You Can Do To Start Preparing For Retirement Now
Methodology: GOBankingRates looked at the average retirement age in every state, as reported by Money Talk News on Sep. 29, 2019, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau's latest American Community Survey and compared it with the cost to retire in each state. To find the cost of a comfortable retirement in each of the respective states, GOBankingRates analyzed consumption expenditures of Americans aged 65 and older, based on data sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) Consumer Expenditure Survey 2019: (1) annual spending on groceries, defined as "food at home" by the BLS; (2) annual spending on housing, defined as "shelter" by the BLS; (3) annual spending on transportation, defined as ""Gasoline, other fuels, and motor oil" + "other vehicle expenses" by the BLS; (4) annual spending on healthcare; (5) annual spending on utilities, defined as "uilities, uels and other services" by BLS. These were then adjusted to every state's itemized cost-of-living index, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's 2020 Quarter 3 average annual cost-of-living index. After calculating total necessities expenditures, an additional savings buffer was calculated by assuming that total expenditures covers 80% of one's budget (50% for necessities and 30% for discretionary spending), with 20% left over for savings. All of GOBankingRates original data and analyses was conducted on Dec. 14, 2020.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Average Retirement Age in Every State