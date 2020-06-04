The Average Retirement Age in Every State
Retiring early seems to be on everyone’s minds these days. The growing popularity of the so-called FIRE movement — short for financial independence, retire early — is a testament to how much everyone seems to be craving a slice of “the easy life.” The good news is that in many U.S. states, what most people would call an “early” retirement is within reach. Although “full retirement age” for Social Security purposes isn’t until age 67, the average retirement age in every single state — with the exception of the District of Columbia — is below 67. On average, retirees in the U.S. hang up their work boots at age 64, according to Money Talks News.
Of course, to truly live a comfortable retirement takes more than desire — it also takes a large chunk of cash. To determine just how much it takes, GOBankingRates analyzed consumption expenditures of Americans ages 65 and older, based on data sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Expenditure Survey. Expenses in a variety of basic necessity categories were included, from annual spending on groceries to the cost of housing, utilities, transportation and healthcare. These were then adjusted to every state’s itemized cost of living index and an additional savings buffer of 20% was added. Based on this data, the average savings needed to retire across America as a whole is $1,311,794.45.
If nothing else, the study proves two things. First, the state in which you live can play a big role in how early you can retire, as evidenced by the low average retirement ages across wide swaths of the South and Midwest. Next, it takes more than $1 million to have a comfortable retirement in any state in America — or over $2 million in the case of Hawaii and the District of Columbia — so it’s important to work with a retirement advisor or the best 401(k) providers to help boost your savings as much as possible.
Last updated: March 17, 2020
West Virginia
Average retirement age: 61
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $58,645.34
Retirement savings needed: $1,172,906.85
Alaska
Average retirement age: 61
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $80,877.32
Retirement savings needed: $1,617,546.30
Oklahoma
Average retirement age: 62
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $54,558.13
Retirement savings needed: $1,091,162.55
Arkansas
Average retirement age: 62
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $54,743.91
Retirement savings needed: $1,094,878.20
Michigan
Average retirement age: 62
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $55,301.26
Retirement savings needed: $1,106,025.15
Alabama
Average retirement age: 62
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $55,425.11
Retirement savings needed: $1,108,502.25
Kentucky
Average retirement age: 62
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $56,849.45
Retirement savings needed: $1,136,988.90
New Mexico
Average retirement age: 62
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $57,468.72
Retirement savings needed: $1,149,374.40
Louisiana
Average retirement age: 62
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $57,964.14
Retirement savings needed: $1,159,282.80
Mississippi
Average retirement age: 63
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $53,071.87
Retirement savings needed: $1,061,437.35
Missouri
Average retirement age: 63
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $54,991.62
Retirement savings needed: $1,099,832.40
Indiana
Average retirement age: 63
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $55,796.68
Retirement savings needed: $1,115,933.55
Georgia
Average retirement age: 63
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $56,477.88
Retirement savings needed: $1,129,557.60
Ohio
Average retirement age: 63
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $57,468.72
Retirement savings needed: $1,149,374.40
North Carolina
Average retirement age: 63
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $58,211.85
Retirement savings needed: $1,164,237.00
Arizona
Average retirement age: 63
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $60,503.17
Retirement savings needed: $1,210,063.35
South Carolina
Average retirement age: 63
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $60,874.73
Retirement savings needed: $1,217,494.65
Delaware
Average retirement age: 63
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $65,643.15
Retirement savings needed: $1,312,863.00
Nevada
Average retirement age: 63
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $67,067.48
Retirement savings needed: $1,341,349.65
Maine
Average retirement age: 63
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $72,579.03
Retirement savings needed: $1,451,580.60
Oregon
Average retirement age: 63
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $81,248.88
Retirement savings needed: $1,624,977.60
Tennessee
Average retirement age: 64
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $55,425.11
Retirement savings needed: $1,108,502.25
Wyoming
Average retirement age: 64
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $56,044.39
Retirement savings needed: $1,120,887.75
Idaho
Average retirement age: 64
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $58,335.71
Retirement savings needed: $1,166,714.10
Illinois
Average retirement age: 64
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $59,264.62
Retirement savings needed: $1,185,292.35
Wisconsin
Average retirement age: 64
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $59,326.55
Retirement savings needed: $1,186,530.90
Pennsylvania
Average retirement age: 64
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $61,060.52
Retirement savings needed: $1,221,210.30
Florida
Average retirement age: 64
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $61,246.30
Retirement savings needed: $1,224,925.95
Montana
Average retirement age: 64
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $64,404.60
Retirement savings needed: $1,288,092.00
Washington
Average retirement age: 64
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $67,810.61
Retirement savings needed: $1,356,212.25
New York
Average retirement age: 64
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $84,035.62
Retirement savings needed: $1,680,712.35
California
Average retirement age: 64
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $85,893.44
Retirement savings needed: $1,717,868.85
Kansas
Average retirement age: 65
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $55,548.97
Retirement savings needed: $1,110,979.35
Texas
Average retirement age: 65
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $56,539.81
Retirement savings needed: $1,130,796.15
Iowa
Average retirement age: 65
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $56,849.45
Retirement savings needed: $1,136,988.90
Nebraska
Average retirement age: 65
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $57,778.36
Retirement savings needed: $1,155,567.15
Utah
Average retirement age: 65
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $60,812.81
Retirement savings needed: $1,216,256.10
North Dakota
Average retirement age: 65
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $61,122.44
Retirement savings needed: $1,222,448.85
Minnesota
Average retirement age: 65
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $62,856.41
Retirement savings needed: $1,257,128.25
Virginia
Average retirement age: 65
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $63,166.05
Retirement savings needed: $1,263,321.00
Colorado
Average retirement age: 65
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $65,333.51
Retirement savings needed: $1,306,670.25
New Hampshire
Average retirement age: 65
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $67,686.76
Retirement savings needed: $1,353,735.15
Vermont
Average retirement age: 65
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $73,507.94
Retirement savings needed: $1,470,158.85
New Jersey
Average retirement age: 65
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $75,861.19
Retirement savings needed: $1,517,223.75
Rhode Island
Average retirement age: 65
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $75,861.19
Retirement savings needed: $1,517,223.75
Connecticut
Average retirement age: 65
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $79,762.62
Retirement savings needed: $1,595,252.40
Maryland
Average retirement age: 65
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $81,310.81
Retirement savings needed: $1,626,216.15
South Dakota
Average retirement age: 66
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $60,998.59
Retirement savings needed: $1,219,971.75
Massachusetts
Average retirement age: 66
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $82,859.00
Retirement savings needed: $1,657,179.90
Hawaii
Average retirement age: 66
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $117,724.18
Retirement savings needed: $2,354,483.55
District of Columbia
Average retirement age: 67
Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $100,879.90
Retirement savings needed: $2,017,597.95
Methodology: GOBankingRates looked at the average retirement age in every state, as reported by Money Talks News on Sept. 29, 2019, which used data from the most recent U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey and compared it with the cost to retire in each state. To find the cost of a comfortable retirement in each state, GOBankingRates analyzed consumption expenditures of Americans ages 65 and older, based on data sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) Consumer Expenditure Survey 2017. The consumption expenditures included the following: (1) annual spending on groceries, defined as “food at home” by the BLS; (2) annual spending on housing, utilities and housekeeping, defined as “housing” by the BLS; (3) annual spending on transportation; (4) annual spending on healthcare; and (5) overall average annual expenditures. These were then adjusted to every state’s itemized cost of living index, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s 2018 average annual cost of living index. After calculating total consumption expenditures, an additional savings buffer was calculated by assuming that total expenditures cover 80% of one’s budget (50% for necessities and 30% for discretionary spending), with 20% leftover for savings. All of GOBankingRates’ original research was conducted on May 17, 2019.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Average Retirement Age in Every State