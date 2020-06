The Average Refund Check in Every State

The vast majority of Americans don’t enjoy filing their taxes. Even those for whom it’s a relatively painless process, it still represents a chore. However, no matter how much you hate the process of putting your return together, you probably love the day the money from your refund hits your bank account.

While plenty of personal finance experts insist that you adjust your withholding so that you can earn interest on it throughout the year, many Americans still seem to prefer receiving it as one lump sum shortly after they file. And certainly, if that ensures the cash gets invested or put in savings, it’s probably worth foregoing that extra little bit of interest you can earn by reducing your withholding.

So, which Americans are getting the most back on their tax returns? To get to the bottom of that question, GOBankingRates compiled a list of all 50 states ranked by the size of the average return people received for the 2018 tax year — the taxes you filed at the beginning of 2019. The study took the total amount of money issued as returns in each state and divided it by the number of returns with a refund to come up with the average return. See where your state ranks among the rest of the country in terms of getting that fat check from Uncle Sam.

Last updated: Feb. 28, 2020

Maine





Number of refunds issued: 517,623

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $1,217,035,000



Average refund issued per return: $2,351.20

Montana





Number of refunds issued: 379,742

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $899,058,000



Average refund issued per return: $2,367.55

Vermont





Number of refunds issued: 256,895

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $615,705,000



Average refund issued per return: $2,396.72

Oregon





Number of refunds issued: 1,474,133

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $3,580,389,000



Average refund issued per return: $2,428.81

Wisconsin

Number of refunds issued: 2,255,666

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $5,482,602,000



Average refund issued per return: $2,430.59

Idaho





Number of refunds issued: 579,653

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $1,419,883,000



Average refund issued per return: $2,449.54

Minnesota





Number of refunds issued: 2,135,587

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $5,405,175,000



Average refund issued per return: $2,531.00

Ohio





Number of refunds issued: 4,600,787

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $11,680,478,000



Average refund issued per return: $2,538.80

Hawaii





Number of refunds issued: 543,542

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $1,393,466,000



Average refund issued per return: $2,563.68

South Carolina





Number of refunds issued: 1,739,102

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $4,458,568,000



Average refund issued per return: $2,563.72

Michigan





Number of refunds issued: 3,811,111

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $9,879,028,000



Average refund issued per return: $2,592.16

South Dakota





Number of refunds issued: 326,817

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $849,893,000



Average refund issued per return: $2,600.52

New Hampshire





Number of refunds issued: 564,846

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $1,469,920,000



Average refund issued per return: $2,602.34

Missouri





Number of refunds issued: 2,247,910

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $5,867,798,000



Average refund issued per return: $2,610.33

Indiana





Number of refunds issued: 2,607,363

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $6,808,159,000



Average refund issued per return: $2,611.13

Nebraska





Number of refunds issued: 721,141

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $1,885,048,000



Average refund issued per return: $2,613.98

New Mexico





Number of refunds issued: 730,106

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $1,919,274,000



Average refund issued per return: $2,628.76

Rhode Island





Number of refunds issued: 439,827

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $1,158,190,000



Average refund issued per return: $2,633.29

Colorado





Number of refunds issued: 2,063,579

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $5,438,350,000



Average refund issued per return: $2,635.40

Iowa





Number of refunds issued: 1,151,919

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $3,036,222,000



Average refund issued per return: $2,635.79

West Virginia





Number of refunds issued: 646,527

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $1,704,160,000



Average refund issued per return: $2,635.87

North Carolina





Number of refunds issued: 3,624,400

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $9,571,113,000



Average refund issued per return: $2,640.74

Kentucky





Number of refunds issued: 1,600,941

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $4,244,777,000



Average refund issued per return: $2,651.43

Pennsylvania





Number of refunds issued: 5,082,924

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $13,528,841,000



Average refund issued per return: $2,661.63

Kansas





Number of refunds issued: 1,051,660

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $2,799,204,000



Average refund issued per return: $2,661.70

Utah





Number of refunds issued: 1,068,659

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $2,855,020,000



Average refund issued per return: $2,671.59

Arizona





Number of refunds issued: 2,294,814

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $6,194,947,000



Average refund issued per return: $2,699.54

Washington





Number of refunds issued: 2,814,953

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $7,620,230,000



Average refund issued per return: $2,707.05

Tennessee





Number of refunds issued: 2,493,893

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $6,835,526,000



Average refund issued per return: $2,740.91

Arkansas





Number of refunds issued: 1,001,686

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $2,747,310,000



Average refund issued per return: $2,742.69

Delaware





Number of refunds issued: 369,193

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $1,023,909,000



Average refund issued per return: $2,773.37

Virginia





Number of refunds issued: 3,147,687

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $8,757,196,000



Average refund issued per return: $2,782.11

Nevada





Number of refunds issued: 1,141,738

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $3,195,363,000



Average refund issued per return: $2,798.68

Alabama





Number of refunds issued: 1,658,296

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $4,659,859,000



Average refund issued per return: $2,810.03

Alaska





Number of refunds issued: 276,884

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $782,426,000



Average refund issued per return: $2,825.83

North Dakota





Number of refunds issued: 281,413

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $800,157,000



Average refund issued per return: $2,843.35

Maryland





Number of refunds issued: 2,337,922

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $6,663,208,000



Average refund issued per return: $2,850.06

Georgia





Number of refunds issued: 3,671,508

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $10,545,449,000



Average refund issued per return: $2,872.24

Massachusetts





Number of refunds issued: 2,732,838

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $7,903,739,000



Average refund issued per return: $2,892.14

Illinois





Number of refunds issued: 5,011,066

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $14,587,621,000



Average refund issued per return: $2,911.08

Mississippi





Number of refunds issued: 1,024,077

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $2,994,160,000



Average refund issued per return: $2,923.76

Oklahoma





Number of refunds issued: 1,307,189

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $3,845,652,000



Average refund issued per return: $2,941.93

Wyoming





Number of refunds issued: 217,046

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $641,594,000



Average refund issued per return: $2,956.03

California





Number of refunds issued: 13,857,382

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $41,196,554,000



Average refund issued per return: $2,972.90

Florida





Number of refunds issued: 8,061,441

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $24,024,970,000



Average refund issued per return: $2,980.23

Louisiana





Number of refunds issued: 1,617,469

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $4,914,807,000



Average refund issued per return: $3,038.58

New Jersey





Number of refunds issued: 3,522,238

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $10,776,278,000



Average refund issued per return: $3,059.50

New York





Number of refunds issued: 7,801,349

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $24,303,034,000



Average refund issued per return: $3,115.23

Connecticut





Number of refunds issued: 1,405,442

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $4,385,473,000



Average refund issued per return: $3,120.35

Texas





Number of refunds issued: 10,327,372

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $32,941,228,000



Average refund issued per return: $3,189.70

Methodology: GOBankingRates, using the Internal Revenue Service’s Statistics of Income Tax Stats for the fiscal year 2018, found the average refund check in every state. The study first found the total number of individual income and employment tax refunds issued in each state. GOBankingRates then found the total dollar amount issued for those refunds. This second figure was divided by the first to produce the only ranking factor for each state: average refund issued per return (this figure was not rounded). All data was collected on and up to date as of Feb. 5, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Average Refund Check in Every State