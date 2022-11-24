Average on the outside but ‘bonkers’ inside. This Florida mansion for sale has it all

You never know what’s happening on the inside of a house just by glancing at its exterior.

And this four-bedroom, 3.5-plus-bathroom mansion listed for $5.99 million in Ormond Beach, Florida, proves that sentiment in spades.

“The oceanfront home of Hawaiian Tropic founder Ron Rice, this 12,000 sqft oceanfront estate at 175 Ocean Shore Boulevard is now on the market for the first time!” the listing on Realty Pros Assured says.

“A commanding presence on A1A, the grounds encompass a full acre lot with 200 feet of beach frontage. Situated on a highly desirable stretch of Ormond Beachside along with other multi-million-dollar residences, the home sits high on the no-drive beach making it your private oasis.”

While those ocean views are something to behold, the interior manages to pack a metaphorical punch and has a massive amount of amenities including:

Three pools

Floor-to-ceiling windows

“Disco dance floor”

Indoor/outdoor bar

Guest suite

Balconies

The estate is even close to the elegant Oceanside Country Club.

The interior of the home managed to capture the attention of Zillow Gone Wild, a popular social media real estate page, and Friday Night Zillow, a Twitter segment run by Bloomberg reporter Steven Dennis.

“This is the CRAY CRAY BONKERS MCBONKERSPANTS oceanfront mansion of Hawaiian Tropic founder Ron Rice, and this is Friday Night Zillow, back for at least one more night!” Dennis tweeted about the home.

“I’m kind of digging with that decor, except the taxidermy,” one commented on Zillow Gone Wild’s Facebook page.

“Maybe operate it as a museum? I’d pay to tour it!” another said. “PS. Looks so normal on the outside.”

“It’s like my Sims house if I used every piece of inventory,” someone noted.

The listing is held by Bill Navarra.

Ormond Beach is about 60 miles northeast of Orlando.

