Average home price tops $1 million in this Raleigh zip code for August 2022

The average home value in one Raleigh ZIP code has reached seven figures.

Single family homes in ZIP code 27608 cost, on average, over $1,014,000 according to the Zillow Home Value Index.

This Raleigh ZIP code includes Bloomsbury, Five Points, White Oak Forest and Hayes Barton.

▪ The second-highest average value for single family homes in the Triangle are in ZIP code 27605, also located in Raleigh. These homes are valued at $768,731 — more than $245,000 below.

▪ The lowest average value in Raleigh on this list is for ZIP code 27610. This ZIP code has single family homes selling for $347,545 on average.

Check out the interactive map below to see what the average home value is in ZIP codes across the Triangle.

