Average Cost of Medicare Supplemental Insurance in the US

Lee Huffman
·6 min read
Happy senior man
Happy senior man

When you reach retirement age, Medicare insurance offers basic medical insurance protection for your health needs. However, this coverage is basic and does not cover all of the costs for covered medical services and supplies. Medicare supplemental insurance policies are known as “Medigap insurance” and they fill in the gaps in Medicare coverage.

financial advisor could also help you create or adjust a financial plan for your medical care needs in retirement. Let’s break down the average cost of Medicare supplemental insurance.

What Is Medicare Supplemental Insurance?

Medicare supplemental insurance plans cover the costs that you’re responsible for with Original Medicare. These policies are offered by private insurance companies and are on top of your Part A and Part B benefits. Supplement insurance policies offer a predictable monthly expense versus the unknown cost of visiting a doctor or going into the hospital.

Original Medicare insurance policies are offered by the government to provide medical insurance for senior citizens through Part A and Part B policies. Unfortunately, these policies do not pay for all of the costs of covered medical services and supplies. Medicare supplemental insurance (aka Medigap insurance) fills in these gaps to help pay for some of the remaining health care costs.

Medigap insurance policies help pay for co-payments, co-insurance amounts and deductibles. Additionally, some Medigap policies cover medical care when you travel outside the U.S. Traditional Medicare policies (Part A and Part B) do not cover international medical care.

Medicare Supplemental Insurance Exclusions

Some Medigap policies include prescription drug benefits as part of their plan. When a plan does not include prescription drug coverage, then you can buy a standalone Medicare Part D insurance policy.

Medicare supplemental insurance provides additional benefits and reduces your out-of-pocket expense for covered services. However, some services are excluded from these policies, including:

  • Long-term care

  • Vision care and eyeglasses

  • Dental care

  • Hearing aids

  • Private-duty nursing

Medigap vs. Medicare Advantage

No, these are two different options that seniors have for their healthcare needs. Medigap policies take care of the unpaid costs of Original Medicare. By comparison, Medicare Advantage policies are an alternative to Original Medicare and offer different levels of benefits that Medigap policies do not. Advantage Plans also help pay uncovered medical expenses that Original Medicare doesn’t.

With a Medigap policy, you’ll have multiple insurance policies and insurance cards for your care, but you can see any doctor that accepts Medicare. Medicare Advantage is more like insurance that you had during your working years. You pay one company for your insurance and many Advantage Plans include extra benefits like dental, vision and prescription drug coverage. However, many Advantage plans require you to see “in-network” doctors and may not cover out-of-network care.

Costs of Medicare Supplemental Insurance

Medicare Supplemental Insurance application
Medicare Supplemental Insurance application

Insurance companies often charge different premiums for the same Medicare Supplemental insurance policy. It pays to shop around to find the best price. Medigap policies are standardized and must follow federal and state laws to offer the same basic benefits. Price strategies vary by state and are determined in one of three ways:

  • Community-rated: The same price for everyone that has the same policy, no matter what your age is. Everyone in the state is treated the same.

  • Issue-age-rated: Price is based on the age when you first buy the policy and will not increase as you get older. You’re rewarded for buying your policy at a young age and not changing your coverage.

  • Attained-age-rated: Premiums are based on your age for the current year of coverage. Premiums start out lower for younger buyers, then increase as you get older.

The average cost of Medigap supplemental insurance depends on your age, where you live, if you use tobacco and which Medigap Plan you are purchasing. The chart below shows 12 different Medigap policy options for a 70-year-old woman. It includes the range of premiums for someone living in Tennessee who does not use tobacco.

Medigap Policy Options for a 70-Year-Old Woman Medicare Plan Monthly Premium Co-Pay/Deductible Benefits Plan A $65 to $244 $0 copay, $1,484 hospital deduct., $203 medical deduct. None Plan B $109 to $306 $0 copay, $0 hospital deduct., $203 medical deduct. Part A deductible Plan C $125 to $369 $0 copay, $0 hospital deduct., $0 medical deduct. Skilled nursing, Part A&B deduct., Foreign travel emergency Plan D $118 to $265 $0 copay, $0 hospital deduct., $203 medical deduct. Skilled nursing, Part A deduct., Foreign travel emergency Plan F $116 to $371 $0 copay, $0 hospital deduct., $0 medical deduct. Skilled nursing, Part A & B deduct., Part B excess charges, Foreign travel emergency Plan F – High deductible $28 to $83 $0 copay after $2,370 deductible Skilled nursing, Part A & B deduct., Part B excess charges, Foreign travel emergency Plan G $98 to $341 $0 copay, $0 hospital deduct., $203 medical deduct. Skilled nursing, Part A deduct., Part B excess charges, Foreign travel emergency Plan G – High deductible $25 to $80 $0 copay after $2,370 deductible + $203 medical deduct. Skilled nursing, Part A deduct., Part B excess charges, Foreign travel emergency Plan K $48 to $131 10% coinsurance up to $6,220, then $0 the rest of the year, $742 hospital deduct., $203 medical deduct. Skilled nursing, Part A deduct. Part L $66 to $216 5% coinsurance up to $3,110, then $0 the rest of the year, $371 hospital deduct., $203 medical deduct. Skilled nursing, Part A deduct. Plan M $111 to $272 $0 copay, $742 hospital deduct., $203 medical deduct. Skilled nursing, Part A deduct., Foreign travel emergency Plan N $73 to $315 $0 copays, $0 hospital deduct., $203 medical deduct. Skilled nursing, Part A deduct., Foreign travel emergency

*These policy options are available at Medicare.gov. Plans C and F are not available for people who turned 65 on or after Jan. 1, 2020.

Bottom Line

&quot;MEDIGAP&quot; written ona card with a stethoscope next to it
"MEDIGAP" written ona card with a stethoscope next to it

Medicare supplement insurance is an important tool to control your healthcare costs in retirement. It turns the unknown into a fixed monthly expense, which makes it easier to budget for. There are numerous Medicare Plans to consider and premiums vary based on your age, gender, state and tobacco use. It helps to consult with a professional to determine which plan is right for you.

Tips for Insurance in Retirement

  • Picking the right Medicare supplement insurance policy can be a challenge. Working with a financial advisor can help you calculate those costs and plan accordingly with your retirement savings. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

  • Medical insurance can be a significant expense in retirement. Understanding what those costs are will help you plan for these costs in your budget. Our retirement calculator helps you figure out your projected income and expense in retirement.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/monkeybusinessimages, ©iStock.com/Johnrob, ©iStock.com/Mohamad Faizal Bin Ramli

The post Average Cost of Medicare Supplemental Insurance appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Latest Stories

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Hickey scores twice, Huneault posts shutout as Canada beats Czechs to open International Para Hockey Cup

    Canada's Para hockey team got off to a strong start at the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over host Czech Republic on Saturday in Ostrava. Three-time Paralympian Liam Hickey scored a pair of goals, including an empty-netter to close out the victory, while Mathieu Lelièvre scored his first goal with Team Canada to provide insurance in the third period. The Canadians took control following a scoreless first period and finished with 25 shots on goal. Jean-François Huneault recorded th

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Maple Leafs hoping Murray-Samsonov tandem the answer to crease question mark

    TORONTO — Ilya Samsonov made a couple acrobatic saves during his first official on-ice session with the Maple Leafs. A few hours later, it was Matt Murray's turn to set up shop in the same crease as Toronto's second training camp group went through the paces. Kept apart Thursday, the organization is banking on a goaltending duo with plenty to prove coming together in tandem to stabilize hockey's most important position — and by far the Leafs' biggest question mark heading into the new season. "B

  • Internationals close gap at Presidents Cup, trail Americans 11-7 after four sessions

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Canada's Taylor Pendrith thought he and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama were going to earn some points back for the international team when they were announced as partners for Saturday's afternoon session at the Presidents Cup. Unfortunately for them, they drew the duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, the most reliable pairing for the United States. After Matsuyama birdied the first hole for an early lead in the four-ball match, the Americans had six birdies to earn a 4 and 3 win,

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • P.K. Subban announces retirement after 13 NHL seasons

    P.K. Subban has announced his retirement. The former Norris Trophy winner as the NHL's top defenceman shared the news on his social media channels Tuesday morning. The 33-year-old Toronto native played 13 seasons with the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils. Subban registered 115 goals and 467 points in 824 regular-season games. The 43rd pick at the 2007 NHL draft added 62 points (18 goals, 44 assists) in 96 post-season contests. The flashy blue-liner won the Norris in

  • Russian additions impressing at Vancouver Canucks training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Russian lessons may be in the future for Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson. The Swedish star is skating alongside new additions Andrei Kuzmenko and Illya Mikheyev at training camp in Whistler, B.C., this week, creating a line that Pettersson said could have a lot to offer. “I think all three of us, we bring different aspects of the game," he said. "Mikheyev, he’s super fast, he opens up for us. And me and Kuzmenko are maybe kind of similar in the way we play." Vancouver

  • Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri settle in as Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — Nazem Kadri has fallen in love with Banff, Alta., and Jonathan Huberdeau bought a pickup truck. The two forwards are settling into life as Calgary Flames. The spotlight is on them in training camp, which opened Thursday with 67 players skating in three groups at the Saddledome. The pressure is on the two men to replace the production and other qualities that departed with top scorers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk in the off-season. As expected, Huberdeau drew into Gaudreau's form