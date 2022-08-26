AvePoint Establishes New $100 Million SGD International R&D Hub in Singapore

·5 min read
AvePoint commits to hiring over 500 local professionals by 2026

SINGAPORE, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT), the most advanced SaaS and data management platform provider, today announced its newly established $100 million SGD international R&D Hub in Singapore, which will act as a major hub within the company’s worldwide R&D network and foster local talent to support the growing global demand for B2B SaaS solutions. Through its new investment supported by Digital Industry Singapore (DISG), AvePoint will also advance its IT and digital infrastructure as well as global trade connectivity to continue its international expansion. 

At the opening ceremony earlier today, Minister for Trade and Industry Singapore, Mr. Gan Kim Yong, joined AvePoint to usher in a new commitment to innovation in APAC. The ceremony was held at AvePoint’s new office located at Galaxis, One North.

“AvePoint has worked closely with the Singapore government, education and enterprise organizations to advance our digital transformation efforts over the last thirteen years, so it was a privilege to have our key partners and investors celebrate this moment with us,” said Dr. Tianyi Jiang (TJ), Co-Founder and CEO, AvePoint. “Establishing our International R&D Hub and Asia headquarters in Singapore reflects both the historical success we’ve had with valued partners, including Microsoft, as well as the promise we see in this country and the broader APAC region. It is a critical step in advancing our key growth vector to continue our international expansion.”

The R&D Hub investment will see AvePoint hire and train over 500 digital professionals by 2026, nearly tripling its existing team of product and technology professionals in roles such as business analysts, data scientists, software architects and Microsoft-certified engineers in Singapore. The company will provide robust professional development opportunities, empower local leadership, and invest in collaborative recruitment with local education institutions. With the growth of a vibrant R&D community in Singapore, AvePoint intends to continue product innovation to address modern digital challenges including hybrid work collaboration, security, responsible use of artificial intelligence, blended learning, and well-being.

Over the last decade, AvePoint has delivered multiple innovative solutions including a SaaS Shared Training Management System for six institutes of higher learning in Singapore. The R&D Hub will ensure continued innovation in the edtech domain, to empower future generations and create access to quality education for our digital future.

“AvePoint’s R&D and product capabilities will contribute to meeting global demand for B2B SaaS solutions from Singapore. This is a testament to Singapore’s strong tech ecosystem for talent, business and innovation,” said Chan Ih Ming, Senior Vice President of DISG. “We look forward to partnering with AvePoint to support digital transformation for enterprises through innovative and purpose-driven technologies.”

In addition to anchoring the development of new products and solutions for Singapore and the global market, AvePoint’s new location will strengthen global cloud resilience for customers, support data sovereignty, strengthen multi-cloud security, and ensure regional businesses are supported at the local level. As more organizations in APAC digitize and require SaaS solutions, AvePoint sees a critical need to expand its presence in the region and support growing customer demand.

To learn more about AvePoint’s new International R&D Hub and Asia HQ in Singapore, please visit www.avepoint.com/sg.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws including statements regarding the future performance of and market opportunities for AvePoint. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which AvePoint operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting AvePoint's business and changes in AvePoint’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of AvePoint’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, its registration statement on Form S-1 and related prospectus and prospectus supplements, and in its subsequent filings made to the SEC. Copies of these and other documents filed by AvePoint from time to time are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and AvePoint does not assume any obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. AvePoint does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Disclosure Information

AvePoint uses the https://ir.avepoint.com/ website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About AvePoint     
Collaborate with confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform for SaaS and data management to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. More than 9 million cloud users rely on our solutions. Our SaaS solutions are also available to managed service providers via more than 100 cloud marketplaces, so they can better support and manage their small and mid-sized business customers. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is a five-time Global Microsoft Partner of the Year and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.avepoint.com

Media Contact  
Nicole Caci  
AvePoint  
Nicole.caci@avepoint.com    
201-201-8143


