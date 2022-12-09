At Aventura senior living community, residents thrive as they learn new skills

Christina Mayo
·5 min read

Living long can bring unexpected joy when one is willing to try something new.

Most people do not associate aging in a positive light, and most do not consider it the time to master new skills. But four octogenarians and two septuagenarians at Vi at Aventura are defying perceptions.

They have not only survived, but thrived into old age by embracing new passions.

Barbara Cromarty, 88, is called “The Midnight Poet.” She started writing while the other residents were asleep, and it became a nightly ritual.

Now, she has four self-published books and over 200 poems in her anthology. She said she derives inspiration from her friends and daily life at the Vi.

“Poetry keeps my mind sharp and has made me look at my surroundings with a different perspective,” Cromarty said. “This has been an unexpected source of joy for me.”

Susan Shovers, 81, and Sherry Schaeffer, 75, always dreamt of being in front of the camera. Now, they are the news correspondents for their senior living community and host a weekly talk show, ‘A La Vie at the Vi,’ that airs on the in-house TV station.

At the start of each episode the pair say, “All the news and views that you can use.”

Schaeffer said their journey has been exciting. “To think what started as a fun way to connect with fellow residents has now become one of the greatest highlights of my retirement.”

The women have become well-respected National Mature Media Award-winning community correspondents, and have interviewed South Florida mainstays including Aventura’s Chief of Police Michael Bentolila and Sun-Sentinel’s Jewish Journal Editor Al Goch. Click HERE to watch.

Another resident, Rachel Neuman, 86, picked up ballroom dancing after becoming a widow. Dancing was never on her radar she said, but when grief struck the power of dance became her hidden blessing.

Six years ago, just after the passing of her husband of 40 years, Neuman was emotionally depleted. At her daughter’s suggestion, she found a local studio and enrolled in a series of lessons with professional dancer and instructor Stefan Ilies.

“Dancing offers tremendous health and physical benefits from improved memory, flexibility and balance to reduced stress levels and risk of dementia,” said Maia Mediavilla, Vi at Aventura Director of Lifestyle.

During the pandemic, Vi resident Hank Solomon, 83, decided to try painting for the first time. He now uses his canvas to show gratitude and connect with fellow residents.

Like so many others who were quarantined, Solomon leveraged the pandemic-induced lockdown to find a new hobby. He sought out opportunities at the senior living community for inspiration. He was given a painting kit including a canvas pad, palette of paint and a set of brushes.

Having never lifted a paint brush before, Solomon didn’t think much of it and buried it away in his drawer. Days went by, then weeks, until he finally decided to give it a try.

Inspiration struck and before he knew it, Solomon was excited to paint the things he saw, places he went and pictures he took. His canvas grew to be “a reflection of his life’s experiences and travels.”

Solomon said he never would have imagined learning to paint in his 80s, and now he can’t imagine life without it. He participated in Visual Expressions, Vi at Aventura’s Resident Art Exhibition & Contest.

Maritza McCaskill, 75, has emerged as a talented watercolor artist and said learning new techniques keeps her mind sharp and imagination stimulated.
Maritza McCaskill, 75, has emerged as a talented watercolor artist and said learning new techniques keeps her mind sharp and imagination stimulated.

Maritza McCaskill, 75, also participated in the contest. She has emerged as a talented watercolor artist and said learning new techniques keeps her mind sharp and imagination stimulated.

Now, she visits the art studio, bringing along her music and supplies, and allows her creativity to shine. On Dec. 2, she won the Judges’ Choice Award at the Visual Expressions exhibition in celebration of Miami’s Art Basel.

Kevin Scott wrote“The Mystery of Self” to help readers change their focus and habits to live joyfully.
Kevin Scott wrote“The Mystery of Self” to help readers change their focus and habits to live joyfully.

Book may help with holiday stress

In “The Mystery of Self: A Look into the Infinite Creative Nature of Mind” author Kevin Scott delves into common themes in today’s world like capitalism and materialism. Scott, who lives in Hollywood, said he believes these are some of the root causes of depression, sadness and mental fatigue.

“Depression is an effect of continued attention on what is unwanted. Naturally, if you mainly reflect on what is not desired you will never be happy until that thought process ceases. Anyone who lives essentially joyfully, will generally place attention on things preferred as a daily habit,” Scott said.

His new book combines various social sciences with spirituality in an attempt to raise the consciousness of the reader. Scott uses historical philosophers, book excerpts, and real-life occurrences to show that “one’s wholeness is derived from oneself and the mind.”

“This book will assist the reader in realizing that the very stress they experience results directly from the continuous way they think and perceive reality to be,” Scott said. “A simple change of focus will reveal the everyday miraculous nature of existence.”

His book is available at BalboaPress, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

Beach Ball supports water safety

The YMCA of South Florida’s Beach Ball 2022 raised more than $630,000 for water safety education and drowning prevention programs. Nearly 400 guests attended the event hosted by Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

Funds go toward the YMCA’s Aquatic Financial Assistance Program, which provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to at-risk children in Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties. Child drownings in Florida are up by 44 percent, the most since 2009.

“It was incredibly inspiring to see so many in our community come out and support us after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic,” said YMCA of South Florida President and CEO Sheryl A. Woods. “I think everyone in the room was touched by the stories they heard. Awareness brings action and that’s what we are here for at the Y.”

Rhonda and Dusty Milner, and Milner, Inc. were recognized with this year’s Life Saver Award for their longtime support of the YMCA. Since their son died after drowning in their pool from Shallow Water Blackout, the Milners have worked steadily to bring awareness to the dangers of breath-holding.

Shallow Water Blackout is an underwater faint due to lack of oxygen to the brain brought on by holding one’s breath for long periods of time. Without immediate rescue, the swimmer quickly drowns. The Milners founded Shallow Water Blackout Prevention in an effort to prevent more senseless deaths. Visit www.ymcasouthflorida.org

Write to ChristinaMMayo@gmail.com with news for this column.

Latest Stories

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

    AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came throu

  • P.E.I. puts on final touches ahead of Canada Winter Games

    With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Murray's 3 gives Nuggets 121-120 win over Lillard, Blazers

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jamal Murray’s 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds remaining lifted the Denver Nuggets to a thrilling 121-120 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Damian Lillard had 40 points for the Trail Blazers, including a 3-pointer that gave them a one-point lead with 8.8 seconds remaining. Murray then answered with his 3 from the left side for the last of the game's 20 lead changes. Nikola Jokic had 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Denver, which rallied from a

  • Raptors' VanVleet: Instagram purge had nothing to do with his recent shooting slump

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet says his recent social media activity has nothing to do with his shooting slump. The Toronto Raptors guard raised a stir when he unfollowed his teammates on Instagram this week, but VanVleet laughed it off after Wednesday's 126-113 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. "I unfollowed my mom too, they didn't care about that part," VanVleet said with a laugh. VanVleet said he was trying to "fight the algorithms" after seeing numerous suggested accounts on his feed. "

  • Was moving Gary Trent Jr. to the bench the right choice?

    Imman Adan and Jordan Hayles discuss the results of moving Gary Trent Jr. to a bench role so far and the lineups Nick Nurse has experimented with. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on YouTube.

  • Penguins' Letang returns to practice 10 days after stroke

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang returned to practice with his teammates Thursday, just 10 days after suffering the second stroke of his career. The 35-year-old Letang remains out indefinitely, with the club describing him as “day to day.” Letang said he felt “pretty good” after being greeted by stick taps from his teammates when he skated onto the ice at the team’s practice facility. Still, the married father of two called the experience “scary,” particularly for his

  • Jack Quinn scores twice, Sabres beat Sharks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Quinn scored twice to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Sunday night. Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves. The Sabres scored three times in the second period to take control. Nick Bonino, Kevin Labanc and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Sharks, who have lost three in a row and six of their last seven games. Aaron Dell made 32 saves. Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin had t

  • Rangers go from destiny to disappointment

    Expectations were sky high in New York after they catapulted from rebuild to contention last season but the Rangers are already in danger of missing the playoffs.&nbsp;

  • Canada's Marielle Thompson scores silver medal at ski cross World Cup opener

    Canada's Marielle Thompson claimed women's World Cup ski cross silver in the season-opening event on Thursday in Val Thorens, France. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund in the final, while Switzerland's Talina Gantenbein finished third in the event.Thompson was pleased with her performance despite a hiccup in the final. "Stoked to start the season on such a good note," Thomson said in a release. "I made a little mistake in the final that cost me but looking forw

  • Morant's triple-double leads Grizzlies past Thunder 123-102

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies used a second-half flurry to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-102 on Wednesday night. Morant's triple-double was his second this season and the seventh of his career, and his 13 rebounds tied a career high. Dillon Brooks added 24 points and Brandon Clarke finished with 17 points as the Grizzlies won their season-best fourth straight. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 26 points but wa

  • Pierre-Luc Dubois scores twice, Jets beat Blues 5-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and had an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Thursday night. Kyle Connor, Blake Wheeler and Cole Perfetti also scored and Mark Scheifele added a pair of assists. The Jets have won three straight and seven of eight. They are 7-0-1 in their last eight games against St. Louis. “Sometimes it just lines up like that,” Wheeler said about the success against St. Louis. “We just have a ton of resp

  • Saints allow 2 late TDs in frustrating 17-16 loss to Bucs

    TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — The New Orleans Saints were five minutes away from moving within a half-game of NFC South-leading Tampa Bay when the bottom fell out of the game, and most likely the season. Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night as the Buccaneers rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat the Saints 17-16. “It’s frustrating to not come out with the win when you’re up 16-3 in the fourth and you lose,” Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said. “That’s so

  • Bonds, Clemens Hall of Fame bids now on even shakier ground

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were rejected by baseball writers in their bids for the Baseball Hall of Fame 10 times. On Sunday, the duo chased by steroid suspicions got another rebuke from a panel that included many of their peers. The door hasn't formally shut on their Cooperstown chances. But the latest letdown means the pair — with eight MVPs and seven Cy Young Awards between them — may never be celebrated with the sport's greatest individual honor. Fred McGriff was the only

  • Vikings put Akayleb Evans on IR after latest concussion

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games. The roster move was made to make room for cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was designated for return from injured reserve following a four-game absence because of an ankle injury. Evans started two of the four games that Dantzler missed. He was sidelined by a concussion for the other two, before a re

  • Trail Blazers beat Pacers in Lillard's return from injury

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 28 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Indiana Pacers 116-100 on Sunday night. Blazers star Damian Lillard scored 21 points and dished six assists in his first game since returning from a calf strain he suffered on Nov. 19. Anfernee Simons had 22 points and six assists on the night, while Jusuf Nurkic had 19 points and six rebounds. Myles Turner led the Pacers with 24 points and nine rebounds. Buddy Hield had 22 points in support as the Pacers

  • Canadiens' Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting despite team comments

    Carey Price has come under fire after he pledged his support to the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights as the Liberal government attempts to pass Bill C-21.