Avenir LNG Limited - Publishes 2021 Annual Report

London, April 29, 2022 – Avenir LNG Limited (NOTC: AVENIR) today published its Annual Report for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 online. A copy of the Annual Report can be downloaded from the link below, and is available on our website ( https://avenirlng.com )

Avenir LNG Limited 2021 Annual Report

About Avenir LNG Limited: Avenir LNG supplies small-scale LNG to off-grid industry, power generation and transport fuel sectors as well as providing infrastructure to support the development of LNG as a marine fuel.

Leveraging the expertise of its’ shareholders, Avenir LNG has quickly become one of the leading providers of small-scale LNG solutions; working with local partners and end users to develop the infrastructure necessary to unlock new markets for natural gas.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

