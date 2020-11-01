Avengers: Endgame's Iconic Doctor Strange and Iron Man Scene Was Improvised by Benedict Cumberbatch

In Avengers: Infinity War, Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, saw 14 million versions of future, and the good guys were winning in only one. Thus, he willingly gave away the time stone to The Mad Titan, Thanos. After resurrection in Endgame, Doctor Strange reminds Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Jr, about the one in a million chance. As Iron Man is contemplating about sacrificing his life for the greater good, he looks at Strange, who lifts just one finger. Turns out, this scene was improvised by Cumberbatch. Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness: Benedict Cumberbatch's Marvel Movie Ropes in Xochitl Gomez.

The revelation comes from Doctor Strange director Scott Derickson. Replying to a fan, who had posted the GIF of the cinematic moment, the filmmaker wrote, "Benedict told me this moment was an improv." 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Release Delayed.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

Benedict told me this moment was an improv. https://t.co/d5fvwTTrwl — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) October 27, 2020





The moment ties-in with the narrative so incredibly well that it is tough to imagine it was not scripted. Some of the greatest moments in the history of cinema have been improvised by the actors - sometimes in rehearsals and sometimes on the sets. In The Shining, Jack Nicholson improvised the line "here's Johnny" during the attack scene. In fact, in Avengers: Infinity War, there's another cool scene which was improvised. When Captain America (Chris Evans) sees Thor (Chris Hemsworth) he says, "New haircut?" and Hemsworth replies, "Noticed you've copied my beard."

The upcoming web-series WandaVision will directly tie-into Doctor Strange sequel, titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The movie will be the first superhero horror in the MCU, and reportedly, Sam Raimi (Spider-Man, Evil Dead) is directing. The film is delayed due to the pandemic.