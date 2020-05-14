‘Avengers: Endgame’ Helmers Joe & Anthony Russo Sign With CAA

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: CAA last night signed Joe & Anthony Russo, the sibling filmmakers who, after setting the all-time global box office gross record with a $2.79 billion tally for Avengers: Endgame, just saw the AGBO thriller Extraction become Netflix’s most watched movie — 90 million subscribers– and spawned a sequel that Joe Russo is writing for Chris Hemsworth to reprise.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

WME had been the longtime agents for the Cleveland-born duo, and that agency certainly did a good job. I understand that the impetus to move had a lot to do with CAA managing partner Bryan Lourd, and the Russos’ ambitions to build out their AGBO banner. CAA will rep the Russos’ as writer/directors, and AGBO on a case by case basis.

More from Deadline

Even as the Russo Brothers were directing two Captain America films that led into the final two Avengers installments that collectively grossed over $6.3 billion for Marvel over seven years, they separately moved aggressively to put the pieces together on AGBO, a privately-funded platform-agnostic entertainment company that has built out space in the Artist District in downtown Los Angeles.

They lean into storytelling with a creative braintrust on their projects that includes Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely, the writers of the Russo-directed Captain America and Avengers blockbusters. The company is already generating an eclectic slate that includes the Sundance genre breakout Relic that IFC acquired, the Matthew Michael Carnahan-directed Arabic-language thriller City of A Million Soldiers, and Cherry, the Tom Holland-starrer that is the first directing project at AGBO for the Russo Brothers. They are also reuniting with Disney to produce a live action Hercules. On the TV front — they started their rise on the series Community and Arrested Develpment — AGBO is developing the global spy thriller Citadel for Amazon with Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra as their first original series eyeing a production star for 2020-2021.

Story continues

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.