Antsy Voters Can't Get Enough Of Biden Bashing Trump In Avengers Election Remake

Increasingly restless American voters are shaking off the jitters watching a goofy, inspirational remake of “Avengers: Endgame,” the election version.

The trending video, made by filmmaker and editor John Handem Piette, pits Joe Biden as Captain America against President Donald Trump’s Thanos.

The best part is that they all say things they’ve said in real life, like Biden’s “will you shut up, man” to Trump.

Biden is joined by “Georgia” — Stacey Abrams and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms — as well as Barack Obama, Sen. Kamala Harris (who swoops in as Falcon) and departed heroes: Sean Connery, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, John McCain and civil rights legend John Lewis.

Greta Thunberg, Sens. Bernie Sanders (Doctor Strange) and Elizabeth Warren (Mantis), Pete Buttigieg (Spidey), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and scores of others also make the scene.

Surprises include Elon Musk (not viewers’ favorite) and a smokin’ Hunter Biden.

Even “Star Wars” hero Mark Hamill was hooked on the spoof, but he swore in a tweet that a near like-alike in the video is not him.

People are asking if that's me at 1:34. The answer is: I have no idea who it is, but it's not me. Cool video, though.#MysteryMan ❓❓❓ https://t.co/GMTbQRZjt1 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 6, 2020

Why on earth is Elon "We will coup whoever we want" Musk in here? — Dr. Mandible Stan Account (@MatthewBorus) November 6, 2020

I am going to set my computer on fire pic.twitter.com/4dKaEcz73e — The Horrors band vibes account (@PissbabyS) November 6, 2020

Check it out up top.

