Avengers Cassie Lang actor reacts to being replaced in Ant-Man 3 as fans criticise ‘stupid and unnecessary’ recast
Avengers: Endgame actor Emma Fuhrmann has responded to the news that she has been replaced in the third Ant-Man instalment.
Details surrounding Ant-Man 3 had been sparse up until Disney’s Investor Day on 10 December, which revealed not only the subtitle of the film (Quantumania) but also casting announcements.
As expected, Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas, Evangeline Lilly and Michelle Pfeiffer will be returning for the sequel, but fans were shocked to learn that Furhmann was being replaced as Cassie Lang by Freaky’s Kathryn Newton.
In an emotional Twitter post shared today (15 December), Furhmann told fans that she had also found out about the recasting news at the same time it was announced publicly.
She wrote: “Just wanted to come on here & say that I see all your kind messages. Thank you for all your support. It has meant the world to me. I was as sad as you all were to hear the news Thursday. I can only hope that this means there is something else for me in the future of the MCU.
“I will always be grateful to have been a part of the MCU & the biggest movie of all time. Being an actress is still my #1 passion & I look forward to what the future holds. Xo Emma.”
Many fans were unhappy with the casting decision, voicing their scepticism on Twitter. One user wrote: “I don’t understand this recast. The girl could act and looked a lot like little Cassie. Her scene in Endgame is iconic. Really stupid and unnecessary recast.”
Another added: “I mean I love Kathryn [Newton] but at the end of Endgame Cassie was 15. Kathryn does not look 15.”
Fuhrmann is 19 years old, while her replacement Newton is 23 years old.
A third Twitter user wrote: “What? Why are they recasting Cassie Lang? I could get it the first time since there was a five year time jump but I don’t see why Cassie needs to be recast a third time.”
The character of Cassie Lang appeared in 2015’s Ant-Man and was initially portrayed by child actor Abby Ryder Fortson, who then returned in 2018’s Ant-Man & The Wasp.
Fuhrmann took over the role in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, which saw the character’s father Scott Lang trapped in the Quantum Realm for five years, before being freed in 2023 when he returns home to find his daughter Cassie (Fuhrmann) grown up.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is scheduled to go into production in 2021. A release date for the film is yet to be announced.