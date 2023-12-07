Aven Jones Asks Kylee Russell If They're 'Done' If He Doesn't Propose on “Bachelor in Paradise” Finale (Exclusive)

"If he’s still just not wanting to get engaged, I don’t know," Kylee says in PEOPLE's exclusive clip from Thursday's 'BiP' season 9 finale

As Bachelor in Paradise draws to a close, the remaining couples need to figure out where their relationships stand.

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip from Thursday’s Paradise finale, Kylee Russell expresses that she wants her time spent with Aven Jones to lead to engagement.

“If he’s still just not wanting to get engaged, I don’t know,” Kylee, 25, says in an on-camera interview in the preview.

When Kylee comes face to face with Aven, 29, he tells her he’s been going “back to our foundation from the beginning of this” while mulling over how to move forward.

“It just makes me so hopeful for us, like, and how well we hit it off and how much we have in common,” Aven, who appeared on Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s Bachelorette season, tells Kylee. “I know that the engagement aspect of this is important to you, but I just don’t want that to be the detriment to why we don’t even give it a shot.”



ABC/Craig Sjodin Kylee Russell and Aven Jones

Kylee tries to understand.

“I hear all of these things that you’re saying, I just like, feel like if you’re so sure about me, I’m literally telling you it’s you. Like, I’m literally telling that to you,” she says to Aven. “And so you have to understand where I’m having doubt.”

Aven asks her the ultimate question: “If we don’t get engaged, are we done?”

Kylee will give her response during Thursday’s Bachelor in Paradise season 9 finale. The former Bachelor season 27 contestant expressed strong feelings for Aven right from the start of Paradise, telling host Jesse Palmer when she arrived that she hoped to meet Aven because of interactions they’d had on social media, such as Aven commenting a fire emoji on one of her selfies.

“If it was him down on one knee, I’d be ready to say ‘yes,’” Kylee told Jesse, 45.

ABC/Craig Sjodin Aven Jones and Kylee Russell

The former NFL pro thought her feelings might’ve been premature. “Social media’s the only interaction you’ve had with this man?” he asked. Kylie confirmed that yes, they’d only interacted online.

Kylee ended up going on a date with Will Urena before Aven showed up, but ever since Aven’s arrival, they’ve been solid.

“I would love waking up next to him every single day for the rest of my life,” Kylee told the cameras after her first date with Aven.

During a double date with Peter Cappio and Sam Picco, Aven told Kylee, “I am falling for you” — and she expressed the same to him.

Kylee and Aven find themselves as one of six remaining couples going into Thursday’s finale alongside Sam, 34 and Peter, 33, Eliza Isichei and Aaron Bryant, Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock, Olivia Lewis and Michael Barbour, and Jess Girod and Tanner Courtad.

Bachelor in Paradise’s season 9 finale airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

