Aveda is having a big sale — so stock up while you can

You know Aveda hair and skin products when you smell them — they’re calming yet luxurious. The plant-based, eco-friendly brand is known for its signature rosemary mint, cherry almond and shampure scents. However, there’s more to love about Aveda than its good smells. If you’re a fan, you’ll be glad to hear Aveda is currently offering 20% off its entire site, plus free shipping.

The Aveda Essentials Sales Event is going on right now through Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 11:59 p.m. PST on the brand’s website. In addition to taking 20% off, you can also snag a free full-sized body product with any purchase of $65 or more. No codes are required, either. Simply add your favorite items to your cart and click the checkout button.

A few best-sellers on sale include the Invati Advanced System set for reducing hair loss, the rosemary mint shampoo and body wash and Air Control light hairspray. You can learn more about these and more best-sellers below, but head to Aveda’s website to shop the entire sales event. You’ll find hair care, body care, skin care, makeup, aroma and more — all discounted.

The Invati Advanced hair line aims to reduce hair loss due to breakage from brushing by 53%, according to its product description. When used daily, it can thicken and strengthen your hair. Use the whole system together — shampoo, conditioner, scalp revitalizer and thickening tonic — for best results. However, you can also purchase each Invati Advanced product on its own, too.

Air Control is a light-hold hairspray that will give you more volume than teasing your hair ever could. However, your hair will still feel weightless and soft to the touch.

If you have damaged hair from brushing, heat-styling and coloring it, you need to try Aveda’s Damage Remedy Daily Hair Repair. The leave-on treatment goes on damp hair and can make it look visibly smoother, plus reduce breakage by 90% in just one week (according to a study done by Aveda). Plus, the product detangles and protects hair from heat up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s so lightweight, however, you can think of it more as a serum than a cream for your hair.

Turn your shower into a full-blown spa — or at least make it smell like one — with the Rosemary Mint Hand and Body Wash. The wash contains real organic rosemary and peppermint to wake you up, and it’s gentle enough to use every morning.



Start your day or unwind after a long one with one of Aveda’s vegan soy wax candle. This one features its signature Shampure aroma, which includes notes of lavender, ylang-ylang and petitgrain for ultimate relaxation.

