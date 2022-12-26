‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Sound Mixer Created Live Sound Design for the Actors During Mo-Cap Filming

Steve Pond
·2 min read

This interview with “Avatar: The Way of Water” sound mixer Julian Howarth first appeared in a special section of the Below-the-Line issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine.

Normally, a production sound mixer would be responsible for recording sound on the set of a film as it was being shot. But “Avatar: The Way of Water” was not a normal shoot, which meant that Julian Howarth’s duties went way beyond the job description. “The great thing about Jim is that he’s got such an amazing vision about what he wants, and you just get dragged along,” Howarth said of working with filmmaker James Cameron.

In this case, his tasks began to expand after an offhand conversation during shooting on a motion-capture stage. “We said, ‘How can we help the actors feel more in place?’” he said. “‘How can we make them feel as though they’re in a forest or by the sea or in these environments?’ And so I developed a system where we surrounded the stage with speakers and started doing on-the-spot sound design. When actors arrived on the set, they were immersed in an audio environment that gave them the feeling of where they were.”

The setup grew to where Howarth had an extensive keyboard rig that allowed him to play samples and sound effects through speakers around the stage. “If you’ve been on a set before when the actors are supposed to be responding to an explosion, it’s usually an AD that shouts ‘bang!’ or ‘duck!’ But we were doing actual sound effects that were directional.”

He also worked on submerged audio speakers that would allow Cameron to communicate with his actors while they were running through scenes underwater. (If the director wanted to talk to an actor in the water tank privately, there was a lower-tech solution: a wireless speaker floating on a rubber donut.) At the same time, Howarth had four microphones around the tank that were constantly running. “There is a certain amount of audio transmission underwater that you want to record,” he said. “There are knocks or mechanical sounds or metal clangs that sound different underwater. It’s this clash between the natural and the mechanical, which is so important in the movie.”

The sound department ended up operating what Howarth called “a bit of a mad scientist lab where you could go to figure out how to do what Jim wanted. A lot of what we did, nobody had done before. I’m not one to pat myself on the back, but there were a couple of occasions where I thought, ‘I can’t believe we actually did that.’”

Oh, and he also made an MP3 of sea sounds for Sigourney Weaver, who wanted to listen to it as she went to sleep. “At that point I knew we’d done something special,” he said with a laugh. “When people talk about having a regular job — well, this was the most unregular job I ever had.”

Read more from the Below-the-Line issue here.

TheWrap magazine below the line issue cover
TheWrap magazine below the line issue cover

Latest Stories

  • COVID's confusing calendar grants Canada's relay champs immediate opportunity to repeat

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Raise your hand if the past few years have warped your sense of timing. Yes, my hand is up. In my brain, the Tokyo Olympics took place this past summer (it was actually summer 2021), and the Beijing Olympics feel like they happened a decade ago (that was this year… come on, man). Should we blame the pandemic? Of course we should. If you're keeping track, w

  • Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who have won their last three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two to make the postseason. The Dolphins trailed by si

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out of Bellinger’s hands and deftly scooped up the fumble at the Minnesota 24. The Vikings went the other way for a field goal. The ball continued slipping out of the hands of Giants players in a 27-24

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • Miscues, missed chances cost Raiders in loss to Steelers

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — No miracle ending this time. Just more of the same for the Las Vegas Raiders. Essentially gifted a victory by New England last Sunday on one of the most improbable walk-off touchdowns in NFL history, the Raiders couldn't keep the momentum going in a 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night that all but eliminated them from the playoffs. Las Vegas led for more than 50 minutes but yielded down the stretch against the emotionally-charged Steelers (7-8), letting Pitt

  • Canada's breakout sports stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the future

    As 2023 approaches, a look back at some of the success stories in Canadian sports warrants recognition for the exciting new stars of the future. The Canadian Press dives into Canada’s breakout stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the years to come. SUMMER MCINTOSH, SWIMMING The Toronto native wasn’t an unknown entering 2022, but McIntosh brightened her star on just about every stage she could. After an Olympic showing that saw her finish fourth in two events last year, the 16-year-old picked

  • Canada drops a dozen spots in FIFA rankings after poor World Cup showing

    Canada saw the biggest drop of any nation in FIFA's latest men's rankings after fizzling out of the 2022 Qatar World Cup in the group stages.

  • Kevin Payne, who led D.C. United to glory and was Toronto FC's first president, dies at 69

    Kevin Payne, who helped D.C. United become Major League Soccer's first dynasty and went on to serve as president of Toronto FC, has died. He was 69. The Washington Post reported that Payne died Sunday in Charleston, S.C., from a lung illness. The longtime soccer executive was inducted into the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame as a builder in 2021. “Kevin cared deeply about this sport and the people involved in it,” said Djorn Buchholz, executive director of the National Soccer Hall of Fame. “Hi

  • Stone scores twice in 3rd, Golden Knights beat Coyotes 5-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone had many opportunities to score in the first two periods Wednesday night with several high-quality chances, but couldn't get the puck past Arizona Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka. More chances came in the third period, and Stone didn't let those go to waste. He put Vegas ahead for good with a power-play goal 8:56 into the final period and later scored short-handed to help the Golden Knights end a dry spell at home with a 5-2 victory. Stone, who also had an assist, becam

  • Bears place top CB Johnson on IR because of finger injury

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears shut down top cornerback Jaylon Johnson for the final three games, placing him on injured reserve Friday because of a ring finger injury. Johnson had been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills. He was eyeing another matchup with an elite receiver in Stefon Diggs after going against Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown last weekend. Brown had nine receptions for a career-high 181 yards, and Johnson broke up a season-h

  • Broncos fire rookie head coach Hackett after 4-11 start

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games left in the season. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence while announcing Hackett's dismissal. Firing Hackett with two games left in a lost season allows Penner to begin his search for a replacement immediately. The Broncos scheduled a news conference for Tuesday, when they're expect

  • Vejmelka sharp in Coyotes' 2-1 shootout win over Kings

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves and stopped all three shots in a shootout in the Arizona Coyotes' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Arizona’s Nick Schmaltz scored on a power play in the first period. Alex Iafallo evened it on the man advantage in the second, leaving the Coyotes tied heading into the third period for the fifth straight game. Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona's second shot in the shootout after Vejmelk stopped Gabriel Vilardi. Arizona's Clayton

  • AP source: Conklin, Browns agree on 4-year, $60 million deal

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Right tackle Jack Conklin has agreed to a four-year, $60 million contract extension to stay with the Cleveland Browns, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Friday. Conklin, who was in the final year of a three-year, $42 million deal he got in 2020 as a free agent, will sign the deal in the coming days, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the agreement. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, first told ESPN about the

  • A record NBA outburst: 5 games of 43 or more on the same day

    The NBA went into Christmas with a night like none other. For the first time in NBA history, five players scored at least 43 points on the same day. It happened Friday, with Dallas’ Luka Doncic leading the way with 50 points against Houston. The others: Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid scored 44 against the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a career-high 44 against New Orleans, New York’s RJ Barrett had 44 against Chicago and Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton scored a career-