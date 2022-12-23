‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Rises To $661M Global Through Second Thursday

FRIDAY UPDATE: 20th Century Studios/Disney’s Avatar: The Way of Water splashed out with another $37.1M at the international box office on Thursday, leading to a running cume of $464M overseas. With domestic’s $14.5M Thursday gross, the global total is an estimated $661.4M. This portends a sophomore session that should bring James Cameron’s sequel to $800M+ worldwide through Sunday. One codicil here is the arctic weather that is affecting large swaths of the U.S.

Overseas, comps for opening Thursday last week versus this week are very strong, notably as World Cup play has finished. France is up 70%, and Germany 35%. Italy, which has been struggling overall, is down just 17% and Brazil is off by 22%.

Way of Water is the No. 5 Hollywood release of 2022 internationally. but can expect a potentially quieter weekend in most of Europe, Australia and Latin America owing to the Christmas holiday. After this weekend, play should continue to be strong in the mid-weeks.

Not included in the worldwide total above, China’s cume through Friday is an estimated $79.6M while Korea’s is $37.9M.

Through Thursday, the Top 5 markets are as follows: China ($74.3M), France ($41.8M), Korea ($34.3M), Germany ($28.9M) and India ($28.4M).

PREVIOUS, THURSDAY: With strong and consistent mid-weeks, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has crested the $600M mark worldwide. This comes after it rapidly passed $500M global earlier this week, following its $441.6M opening weekend. The current worldwide total through Wednesday is $609.7M including $426.8M from the international box office.

The offshore cume lifts Way of Water to the No. 5 spot for a Hollywood title on the 2022 overseas chart, having now surpassed Thor: Love and Thunder and The Batman.

On Tuesday, the 20th Century Studios/Disney sequel added $40.5M from overseas markets, and on Wednesday, a further $39.5M.

Domestically, as Anthony has reported, Way of Water scored the 2nd biggest Wednesday of 2022.

International midweeks are landing at an average 15% of the opening weekend (removing troubled China from the equation, that rises to 17%). Looking at markets that bowed early last week, France’s Wednesday was up 64% this week (last Wednesday had a World Cup semi-final), Germany was also up, while Korea and Italy were down about 30%.

As we’re heading into a holiday weekend that sees Christmas Eve fall on a Saturday, and Christmas Day on a Sunday, we’ll see a significantly lighter second frame — but from December 26-30, midweeks are again expected to be robust.

In all, the Top 10 overseas markets through Wednesday are China ($70.5M), France ($37M), Korea ($32.1M), India ($26.5M), Germany ($26.1M), UK ($21.6M), Mexico ($19.4M), Australia ($15.8M), Italy ($13.8M) and Brazil ($12.9M).

Not included in the totals above are Thursday’s figures out of China and Korea. In the former, an added estimated $3.8M brings the total through today to $74.5M. In the latter, a $2.17M estimated Thursday lifts Way of Water to $34.7M.

