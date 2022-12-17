‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Makes Box Office Waves With $53 Million Opening Day, $130 Million-Plus Weekend

There’s good news and bad news that can be taken from the $53 million opening day of 20th Century’s “Avatar: The Way of Water.” The bad news is that this result makes it unlikely that James Cameron’s blockbuster sequel will meet pre-weekend projections for a $150 million-plus opening weekend, instead settling for a now-estimated $130-135 million launch.

Similar drops are being felt in overseas markets, with China in particular failing to overcome the strong surge in COVID-19 infections that came with the country’s strict health restrictions being lifted. As reported yesterday, the film posted a lower-than-expected $24 million on opening day there, and projections for the global opening weekend are sliding to around $300 million after starting in the $400 million range and peaking at $525 million.



Here’s the good news: audiences absolutely love this movie. While the Rotten Tomatoes critics score stands at 78%, slightly below the 82% for the first “Avatar,” audience score for “The Way of Water” is at an excellent 94%. CinemaScore reported an A from opening day audiences, and Comscore/Screen Engine’s PostTrak scores of 5/5 and 82% definite recommend.



Those are the kind of strong audience scores that “Avatar: The Way of Water” is going to need if it is going to have anywhere near the kind of legs that its predecessor did. Back in 2009, “Avatar” opened to $77 million but only dropped 2% the following Christmas weekend and 9% on New Year’s weekend. With incredibly strong mid-week grosses in between, the film had made $352 million after three weekends and went on to finish its original run with just under $750 million in U.S. and Canada.



