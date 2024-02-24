‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Live-Action Made a Special Nod to One of the Show's Most Emotional Moments

Robert Falconer - Netflix

Ask any Avatar: The Last Airbender fan and they will mention "The Tales of Ba Sing Se" as one of their favorite episodes. And it looks like things are going to play out a bit differently in the live-action series as we learn more about our favorite characters and their backstories. And that comes with some special emotional surprises that fans may have not completely expected including one that focuses on Uncle Iroh and his son.

Here's everything you need to know about that Leaves From the Vine moment in the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender season 1.

There was a "Leaves From the Vine" moment in season 1?!

If you've seen the original scene from the animated series, then you know that it technically doesn't come in until season 2 of the show in the 15th episode of the season, "The Tales of Ba Sing Se". While the episode has multiple small stories that happen, Uncle Iroh's story, "The Tale of Iroh," is considered one of the most emotional parts of the entire series.

It's there that we hear a very special song, "Leaves of the Vine," that Iroh sings in honor of his song who he lost when he was trying to invade Ba Sing Se.

In the live-action series, the song is actually playing during episode 4 in a flashback scene where Iroh thinks back about his son's funeral. When Zuko turns back to talk to Iroh and he shows his uncle what Lu Ten had given him a special medal, a special orchestral version plays making the moment even more emotional for fans who recognize it.

Whether we see the "The Tales of Ba Sing Se" episode in season 2 remains to be seen, but hopefully it won't be the last tiem we see more of Uncle Iroh's backstory.

You Might Also Like