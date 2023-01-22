Avatar becomes 2nd highest grossing IMAX release ever, continues way of winning at box office

This is Avatar's box office and every other film is just barely living in it.

For the sixth week in a row, Avatar: The Way of Water claims the top spot, taking in $19.7 million and bringing its domestic cume to almost $598 million.

Avatar The Way of Water

20th Century Studios

This weekend makes The Way of Water the sixth highest grossing global release of all time, at $2.024 billion — and its within striking distance of Avengers: Infinity War in fifth place. Earth's mightiest heroes don't stand much a chance against the Na'vi over at the IMAX box office either, with Avatar closing in on Avengers: Endgame to become the highest grossing IMAX release ever.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is proving that this cat's got legs, taking second place at the domestic box office, adding $11.5 million to bring its five-week total to $126.5 million. M3GAN's little doll legs are also strutting along nicely, earning $9.8 million for a three-week total of $73.3 million.

Storm Reid in Screen Gems MISSING

Temma Hankin/Screen Gems

Not far behind, Missing, the mystery thriller starring Storm Reid and Nia Long, debuts in fourth with $9.3 million and Tom Hanks' A Man Called Otto rounds out the top five with $9 million, for a four-week haul of $35.3 million.

Internationally, two releases from China — The Wandering Earth 2 and Full River Red — opened behind Avatar to take second and third, respectively, at the box office, with Puss in Boots and M3GAN trailing behind.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: