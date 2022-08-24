'Avatar' Announces Return to Theaters With New Trailer

Following the release of the first teaser trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water earlier this year, the franchise has now announced that its original 2009 Avatar film will be returning to theaters in "4K High Dynamic Range." Showing 13 years since the original release, Fox offers fans a much-needed refresher on Avatar a few months before the December release of the highly-anticipated sequel.

Written and directed by legendary filmmaker James Cameron, Avatar holds the standing record for the highest-grossing movie of all time with nine Academy Award nominations. The main cast, including Sam Worthington, Michelle Rodriguez, Zoe Saldaña, and Stephen Lang is mostly expected to return for the sequel.

Take a look at the new trailer above, the poster below, and expect the movie to arrive in theaters on September 23.

On September 23 #Avatar returns to the big screen for a limited time only. Watch the new trailer now ? pic.twitter.com/9REw4umdGW — Avatar (@officialavatar) August 23, 2022

Check out the brand-new poster to celebrate the rerelease of #Avatar, back in theatres September 23. pic.twitter.com/F2HyRLbqDA — Avatar (@officialavatar) August 23, 2022

