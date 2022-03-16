Avatar 2: Zoe Saldana shares verdict after James Cameron shows her first 20 minutes

Zoe Saldana has shared her verdict on Avatar 2 after James Cameron showed her the first 20 minutes.

Twelve years after the release of the first film, the actor has returned to play Neytiri in the sequel, which is the first of four set to be released over the coming years.

James Cameron’s sequel has been delayed several times, but will finally be unveiled in December.

Now, Saldana is telling future viewers of the film to “brace themselves” after being treated to a viewing of the opening 20 minutes.

Speaking to journalist Kevin McCarthy while promoting Netflix’s The Adam Project, Saldana said she was shown the footage “right before the year ended” in 2021, and said that she was left in tears by what she was.

“I can get choked up just talking about it, because I was able to see just 20 minutes of the second instalment right before the year ended, last year,” she said, adding: “And I was speechless, I was moved to tears. “

Saldana added: “One thing nobody really knows about Jim [Cameron] is that Jim is also a big crier, so.... This story is going to be compelling.

“Avatar 2 is definitely a leap from the Avatar 1, so I think you really have to brace yourself for it, but it’s going to be an adventure you will not forget.”

Zoe Saldana shared her verdict on ‘Avatar 2’ footage (Twitterq)

Saldana also praised Cameron’s underwater technology, which he spent years perfecting for the film.

Avatar 2 will be set 14 years after the original and will star original cast members Saldana, Sam Worthington and Sigourney Weaver. New cast members include Kate Winslet, Vin Diesel, Edie Falco and Cliff Curtis.

The film will be released on 16 December 2022 with new sequels arriving each year until 2025.