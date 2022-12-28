‘Avatar 2’ Production Designers Explain Every Vehicle in ‘The Way of Water,’ From SeaDragons to Skel Suits

J. Kim Murphy
·7 min read

Avatar: The Way of Water” not only expands the scope of Pandora’s ecological systems, it also depicts a renewed, vengeful human military with a bounty of deadly, new tools at its disposal. Between devising the culture of two warring civilizations, production designers Ben Procter and Dylan Cole had their work cut out for them on James Cameron’s science-fiction sequel. The pair worked as concept art directors on the first “Avatar” before moving into their new roles for the film’s follow-ups — all the way back in the fall of 2013.

“It’s good that the movie is out because now my family will actually believe I’ve been working on something instead of working for the CIA,” Procter laughs. “My son’s friends no longer think I’m a drug dealer.”

More from Variety

Procter and Cole’s sprawling craft makes quite an impression in “The Way of Water,” but the scope of their work reaches far beyond what’s on the screen. Not only have they been working on three more “Avatar” sequels yet to be seen, but each creature, vehicle and environment is only a crumb of their larger designs. As Procter puts it, each set is “just a tiny corner that Cameron discovered within some larger set.”

“It is about creating a legit ecosystem that he happens to go shoot his movie in,” Cole says. “We need to design way more than you ever see. We have to design the world for Jim to go on a location scout to find parts to explore.”

While most of the objects on-screen in “The Way of Water” were created digitally, the production designers strived to center the wild visuals with a consistent tactility. It’s a large reason why the machinery appears so intensely optimized — because every nook and cranny has been made by Procter and Cole.

“I love to use full chunks of things from the real world,” Procter says. “There may be things that people don’t know about as much visually, so it still feels fresh. It’s a principle of looking to reality as closely as you can so that the fantasy doesn’t run wild.”

With Variety, the production designers broke down the various vehicles seen in the film.

S-76 SeaDragon

The mammoth mothership behind Cetacean Operations’ marine hunting enterprise draws design inspiration from the Lun-class ekranoplan: a ground-effect vehicle deployed by the Soviet Navy in the late ’80s. The vessel’s motion capitalizes on the reduced aerodynamic drag produced by operating close to a flat service. The Lun-class ekranoplan only had military operations for a few years, but Procter and Cole imagined a supersized version that could prove to be effective on the calm, flat tides of Pandora.

The SeaDragon unveils its ship deck in “Avatar: The Way of Water”
The SeaDragon unveils its ship deck in “Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Anybody who’s ever seen a pelican seemingly hover forever over the ocean — there’s an extra lift just by being close to the ocean, a perfect flat boundary,” Procter shares. “That idea has been explored in real-world aircraft; very exotic ones that most people don’t know, but it’s out there.”

The SeaDragon combines the Lun-class ekranoplan elements with a hydrofoil effect, meaning the hull lifts higher above the surface as the ship gains speed.

“One of our illustrators did an image of it, sending the entire ocean’s worth of water up into the air, coming onto the camera,” Procter says. “That was such an evocative thing that Jim was like, ‘Alright, fuck it! It’s also a hydrofoil.'”

After the team figured out the engineering it would pull from, more fantastical elements were incorporated into the designs. The launch and recovery processes for diving vehicles were accelerated from real-world analogues for “cinematic speed requirements,” while the final build of the ship purposefully evokes some marine animals, such as the swift movement of a manta ray and the “big ‘ol ugly mouth” of a cat fish.

avatar 2 sea dragon
Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) approaches the SeaDragon in “Avatar: The Way of Water”

The final hour of “The Way of Water” is essentially composed of a series of extended action set pieces aboard and surrounding the SeaDragon. For that reason, production designers had to take various combat and narrative beats into account. As an example, chains and winches were added onto the main deck of the ship so that characters could use them as whips in a fight sequence.

“There are so many geographic requirements, sight lines and fight scenes. The good thing is we were able to approach it in a piecemeal way. The subtleties of staircases and raised catwalks were all rejiggered 100 times to allow the story to function,” Procter says.

Matador

The Matador is the high-speed boat captained by Mick Scoresby (Brendan Cowell), the chief behind the hunting operation in the film. Procter and Cole took elements from whaling vehicles, reworking them to the reduced scale of a contemporary, high-performance military boat.

avatar 2 matador
A hunter aims the harpoon aboard the Matador in “Avatar: The Way of Water”

“There are parts of it that are based off real whaling vehicles. The look of the harpoon gun itself is certainly inspired by that: the fact that the rope from it goes down to a coil,” Procter says. “Incidentally, we took a page from today’s whaling boats. They put ‘research vessel’ on the side, which is just this completely disingenuous thing to justify it. The SeaDragon says ‘research vessel’ inside, too.”

SMP-2 Crab Suit

The strafing, submersible crab suits launch off the SeaDragon to help wrangle the whale-like Tulkuns, though the SMP-2s later get pushed to the limit when tasked with stalking underwater Na’vi. Working with such a surreal concept, the production designers used a few physical elements to lend plausibility to the largely digital creation.

crab guy avatar 2
An SMP-2 Crab Suit in “Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The pilots have figured out how to use a monkey bar to launch themselves into the water,” Procter shares. “With many of our vehicles, what we built were cockpits. We effectively built the cockpit itself, including the finished exterior, and then we build a piece of body and one leg. There are so many digital visual effects work that go on top. You have to be really crafty with what you build…Without the body and the leg, it’s placed on the motion base for when we want to shoot a pilot doing stuff while the crab suit is active.”

The Train

Although this locomotive takes an early exit in “The Way of Water,” the film’s production designers still thoroughly addressed the vehicle’s movement and its purpose within the human settlement on Pandora.

train avatar the way of water
The train is derailed in “Avatar: The Way of Water”

“We illustrated it because it’s cool,” Procter shares. “The train is there as a long-distance logistic to both carry material and vehicles that are needed at a mining site. A lot of what you see flying through the air are the replacement parts for our bulldozers. It’s pieces of the track, it’s the wheels. It’s all legit parts of all the equipment. It goes up with empty ore cars from Bridgehead. When it comes back, all those four cars are refilled with raw, unrefined unobtainium extraction.”

Skel Suit

The lightweight Skel Suits are more athletic than the massive, lumbering mechs seen in the first “Avatar.” The production designers share that humans’ increased familiarity with the abilities of Na’vi and the environmental obstacles of Pandora have led the military to develop this more practical build. But the Skels’ basis in performance-capture technology also provided a more ergonomic tool for the film production.

avatar the way of water skel suit
A grunt fires a flame thrower while piloting a Skel Suit in “Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Having something that is a Na’vi size, an even match in terms of combat, becomes really useful for the soldiers,” Procters shares. “In terms of how we do capture, it’s also super useful. Every day we solve this problem of how to build proxy sets for Na’vi-sized people. There were cases where we had a capture that was done for the military’s Avatars that we later decided against. We can literally map that performance onto a Skel. So some of the Skel kills that Jake does on the SeaDragon were originally meant to be Avatars.”

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • Bengals win seventh straight but still seek consistency

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow succinctly summarized the wild inconsistency displayed by the Bengals offense on Saturday. “First half was about as good as it gets,” the Cincinnati quarterback said. “And then after that, we kind of shot ourselves in the foot over and over and over again.” Burrow couldn't seem to miss in the opening half against the New England Patriots, throwing for 284 yards and three touchdowns in running up a 22-0 halftime lead. Just as the Bengals radio broadcasters wondered ou

  • Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who have won their last three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two to make the postseason. The Dolphins trailed by si

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh undergoing treatment for leukemia

    Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh is undergoing treatment in his native Japan for acute leukemia. In social media posts on his verified accounts, the 29-year-old from Tokyo said he was diagnosed Dec. 2. "I was honestly shocked at first and it was really hard to accept the whole situation," he wrote. Endoh said he has already started chemotherapy sessions. "It's gonna be a hell of a journey and it's surely the hardest moment in my life, but I'm determined to fight this and come back stro

  • Horvat leads Canucks to 5-2 road win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — Bo Horvat had two goals and two assists and J.T. Miller had a pair of goals as the Vancouver Canucks headed into the Christmas holiday break on a high note with a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night. Ilya Mikheyev also scored for the Canucks (15-15-3) who have won two in a row. Derek Ryan and Connor McDavid responded with goals for the Oilers (18-15-2) who have lost four of their last five. The Oilers opened the scoring midway through the first period when Warren Foeg

  • Browns, Deshaun Watson eliminated from playoff chase

    CLEVELAND (AP) — On a freezing day for football, the Browns' most jarring chill came at the end. Unable to deliver the big play in the clutch, quarterback Deshaun Watson's second home game ended with him being sacked, perhaps a fitting conclusion for a Cleveland season grounded from the start. Watson threw three incompletions in the final minute — tight end David Njoku dropped a possible tying TD with 30 seconds left — before being thrown for a loss on Cleveland's final play as the Browns lost 1

  • Saints overcome deficit, bitter cold to beat Browns 17-10

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill each had touchdown runs and the New Orleans Saints went outside and handled Cleveland's arctic-like cold in a 17-10 win Saturday over the Browns, who were officially eliminated from the playoffs. The Saints (6-9) were 0-6 in outdoor games this season before rallying to beat the Browns (6-9) in the coldest game in New Orleans history. Quarterback Deshaun Watson drove Cleveland to the Saints' 15 in the final minute, but he was sacked on fourth down wit

  • Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out of Bellinger’s hands and deftly scooped up the fumble at the Minnesota 24. The Vikings went the other way for a field goal. The ball continued slipping out of the hands of Giants players in a 27-24

  • Chargers face Colts on rebound after historically poor games

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts players spent the early part of this week revealing the unvarnished truth about their historic loss at Minnesota. They called it disappointing and embarrassing, and it's not the first time they've used those descriptions this season or even this month. Just nine days after allowing the largest comeback in NFL history and three weeks after yielding the second-highest fourth-quarter point total in league history, the Colts hope to use Monday night's prime-tim

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Vejmelka sharp in Coyotes' 2-1 shootout win over Kings

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves and stopped all three shots in a shootout in the Arizona Coyotes' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Arizona’s Nick Schmaltz scored on a power play in the first period. Alex Iafallo evened it on the man advantage in the second, leaving the Coyotes tied heading into the third period for the fifth straight game. Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona's second shot in the shootout after Vejmelk stopped Gabriel Vilardi. Arizona's Clayton

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Oilers cash in on late power play to burn Flames 2-1

    CALGARY — Third time was the charm for Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers' lethal power play. McDavid's league-leading 31st goal to extend his point streak to 16 games was the winner on Tuesday as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 2-1. Tied 1-1, Edmonton got its third man-advantage of the night at 7:15 of the third period when Andrew Mangiapane was whistled for holding when he reached around with his arm and grabbed Darnell Nurse from behind while trying to beat the defenceman to a

  • Falcons eliminated from playoffs in a familiar fashion

    BALTIMORE (AP) — In a season filled with narrow losses, the Atlanta Falcons saw their slim playoff hopes end by virtue of a chilling defeat that featured a familiar slow start and ended with coach Arthur Smith again talking about the team's need to show progress. In between the opening kickoff and final whistle of their 17-9 setback against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, the Falcons were plagued by untimely penalties, a costly turnover and poor execution in the red zone. The loss eliminated A

  • Vassell, Johnson help Spurs hold on to beat Jazz, 126-122

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin