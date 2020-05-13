Avatar 2 first-look photo shows Kate Winslet on set with star-studded cast

Photo credit: 20th Century Fox

From Digital Spy

Avatar 2 has released a first-look photo showing stars Kate Winslet, Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington and Cliff Curtis filming in a water tank.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The picture was shared on Twitter alongside the caption: "From the set of the sequels: @ZoeSaldana, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, and Cliff Curtis taking a break from underwater performance capture for a quick photo!"

Photo credit: @officialavatar - Twitter

Related: Avatar 2 theory suggests how Quaritch can return from the dead

It added: "Fun fact: Much of the performance capture took place in this 900,000 gallon tank, built specifically for the sequels."

Filming on Avatar 2 was already underway when the movie industry was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic in March.

However, despite the shutdown, work has continued remotely on the film's digital effects. And despite the delays, earlier this week director James Cameron said the sequel's December 2021 release date shouldn't be affected.





Cameron told Empire from his Malibu home in lockdown: "There's a very good chance that our shoot might be delayed a couple of months, but we can still do it. So that's good news."

Avatar 2 is the first of three more Avatar sequels that are officially in development. Earlier this week, it was reported that the franchise has a combined budget of over $1 billion.

Avatar is now available to watch on services including Disney+ and Amazon Prime. Avatar 2 will be released on December 17, 2021 in US and UK cinemas, with Avatar 3, Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 expected to follow in December 2023, December 2025 and December 2027 respectively.



Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more TV recommendations and discussion? Head over to our Facebook Group to see new picks every day, and chat with other readers about what they're watching right now.

You Might Also Like