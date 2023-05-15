Avatar 2 finally confirms Disney+ release date – and it's soon

20th Century Studios

Avatar: The Way of Water was met with a flurry of excitement as fans flocked to theatres to see the long-awaited sequel. But people have been wondering when it come to streaming.

Well, prepare to reignite that excitement –Avatar 2 will premiere on Disney+ on June 7. So fans need only wait less than a month to return to the world of Pandora.

The Avatar sequel was so successful in theatres that it became one of the highest-grossing movies of all time, overtaking the likes of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Avengers: Infinity War, and another James Cameron picture, Titanic.

It also matched the box-office record of the original Avatar. Currently, it is third in the list of all-time highest-grossing movies behind only Avengers: Endgame and Avatar.

The Way of Water saw Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana return as Jake and Neytiri, who have sought refuge with the water-based Metkayina clan, as they are being hunted by Stephen Lang's Miles Quaritch, who died in the first film.

Quaritch almost wasn't the only dead character to come back, however, as Michelle Rodriguez recently said Cameron wanted to bring back her character, Trudy Chacón for Avatar 2. However, Rodriguez refused.

20th Century Studios

"When I saw Jim [Cameron] recently, he was like, 'I was thinking, what if Michelle came back? A lot of the other characters came back [in The Way of Water]'," she said.

"I was like, 'You can’t do that—I died as a martyr. Jim, I came back in Resident Evil, I wasn’t supposed to. I came back in Machete, I wasn’t supposed to. I came back with Letty, I wasn’t supposed to. We can’t do a fourth, that would be overkill!'"

All eyes will now be on Avatar 3, which has landed new cast members and will feature a fire tribe. That film will release in 2024.

Avatar: The Way of Water is now playing in cinemas worldwide. Avatar is streaming now on Disney+ and Avatar: The Way of Water will be streaming from 7 June.

