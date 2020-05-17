Avast Plc (LON:AVST) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days

Avast Plc (LON:AVST) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 21st of May in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 24th of June.

Avast's next dividend payment will be UK£0.10 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of UK£0.14 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Avast stock has a trailing yield of around 2.6% on the current share price of £4.664. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Avast paid out 58% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Avast generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 34% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Avast's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Avast's earnings per share have dropped 20% a year over the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Given that Avast has only been paying a dividend for a year, there's not much of a past history to draw insight from.

Final Takeaway

Has Avast got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We're not enthused by the declining earnings per share, although at least the company's payout ratio is within a reasonable range, meaning it may not be at imminent risk of a dividend cut. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

If you want to look further into Avast, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. For example - Avast has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

