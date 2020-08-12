Avast nudges up full-year outlook after work-from-home boost

The logo of Avast Software company is seen at its headquarters in Prague

LONDON (Reuters) - Cybersecurity firm Avast <AVST.L> said on Wednesday it expected full-year organic revenue to grow at the upper end of its forecast after a strong first half, underpinned by the work-from-home trend.

The company said adjusted core earnings for the first half rose 2.1% to $241.4 million, beating analyst expectations of $237.3 million, on revenue up 1.5% to $433.1 million, also slightly head of expectations.

It said it now expected its organic revenue to grow at the upper end of its previously stated mid-single digit percentage range.





(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)