Avanti West Coast told to 'drastically' improve rail services

Noor Nanji - Business reporter, BBC News
·4 min read

Rail firm Avanti West Coast has been warned it needs to "drastically improve services" after its contract to run the London to Glasgow line was extended by just six months.

The decision means it will continue to run services until next April, the Department for Transport said.

Avanti has come under fire after slashing its timetables in August. Trains between London and Manchester were the worst affected.

It had apologised for the problems.

Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said services on Avanti have been "unacceptable".

"While the company has taken positive steps to get more trains moving, it must do more to deliver certainty of service to its passengers," she said.

"We have agreed a six-month extension to Avanti to assess whether it is capable of running this crucial route to a standard passengers deserve and expect."

The operator cut its timetable from seven trains per hour to a minimum of four per hour on 14 August and suspended ticket sales, blaming "severe staff shortages".

Avanti has relied in the past on workers doing overtime in order to run its services. It says that train drivers suddenly stopped volunteering for overtime in early August, resulting in the shortages.

The train drivers' union, Aslef, has strongly denied any accusations that there has been unofficial strike action.

The Department for Transport said on Friday that more services have started to be added as new drivers become available to work, with nearly 100 additional drivers added this year between April and December.

The company is planning to increase services from 180 to 264 trains per day on weekdays as more drivers become available, and it is recruiting more train staff.

Avanti West Coast's contract had been due to expire on 16 October. Announcing the new short-term contract, the Department for Transport said it would "consider Avanti's performance" once the extension comes to an end on 1 April 2023.

FirstGroup, which owns Avanti West Coast in a joint venture with Italy's Trenitalia, said it was "committed" to providing services that meet the needs of customers and communities.

"Today's agreement allows our team at Avanti West Coast to sustain their focus on delivering their robust plan to restore services to the levels that passengers rightly expect," said Graham Sutherland, FirstGroup's chief executive.

Avanti started running extra trains on its key London-Manchester and London-Birmingham routes at the end of September, and it has said that services will improve in December once nearly 100 drivers finish their training.

The timetable cuts sparked widespread criticism and frustration.

In September, Avanti West Coast's managing director Phil Whittingham stepped down amid an ongoing backlash over the reduced services.

Its director Barry Milsom also apologised "for the enormous frustration and inconvenience".

Analysis box by Katy Austin, Transport correspondent
Analysis box by Katy Austin, Transport correspondent

Before Avanti's recent problems, the expectation was a new contract lasting 10 years would be awarded. This would include continuing as the shadow operator for HS2.

Fast forward to this morning and what's been announced is only a short extension while a longer-term contract is negotiated.

And it comes with a warning that things need to get better. Avanti has said its reduced timetable has improved reliability and does not rely on staff working overtime to fulfil services.

However, it has acknowledged the inconvenience passengers have faced.

The situation has highlighted the rail industry's reliance on overtime, something ministers have said must change.

Not everyone is happy with Avanti's recovery plan - on Thursday Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham said it should commit to a consistent two trains per hour between Manchester and London by the end of this month.

And after months of disruption, passengers will need to see for themselves that the service has become reliable again.

'Not good enough'

On Thursday, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said Avanti should be stripped of its west coast mainline contract.

Sir Keir said the service provided by Avanti West Coast was "simply not good enough", and that it must improve.

"I use those trains and know how frustrating it is," he told the BBC.

Labour's shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh said the extension of the contract was a "reward for abject failure, and a slap in the face for passengers".

She wrote in tweet: "This failing operator has caused travel misery, and the government's answer is to hand over millions more in taxpayers' cash and consign passengers to yet more chaos."

Services between London Euston and Manchester were badly hit by Avanti's timetable cuts.

Bev Craig, the leader of Manchester City Council, said she was "incredibly disappointed" by the short-term extension to the contract.

"We understand there is a date of 11 December for services to be put back up to what they were previously - that for us simply isn't good enough," she told the BBC.

"I will be urging both the government and Avanti to put revised frameworks in place to get those operations back up and running as quickly as possible.

"We simply cannot cope any longer, the damage to the economy and the unreliability of travel is really, really impacting the ability to connect Manchester to London."

Latest Stories

  • Robert Reives, candidate for NC House District 54

    Who will be the next NC House representative from District 54? Get to know the candidates looking for your vote in the Nov. 8 election with our voter guide.

  • Plastic Mermaids: ‘The concept of what a band should be is a bit stifling’

    “We want people to dance and cry,” says guitarist Chris Newnham. “I like to think the music we make is quite emotive so hopefully someone feels something listening to it,” Douglas Richards, the main vocalist and de facto frontman identifiable by his baby-pink bowl cut, adds. Eccentric and shifting, psychedelic and euphoric – these are the words that listeners typically use in their efforts to pin down the Plastic Mermaid sound.

  • Stars and under-the-radar picks for Blue Jays postseason success

    Julia Kreuz tips Bo Bichette to be Toronto's biggest star in October but which other Blue Jays hold the keys to success in the wild-card series and beyond?&nbsp;(edited)

  • Regulator won't review decision to reject proposed feedlot near popular Alberta lake

    EDMONTON — An Alberta regulator says it won't review its decision to reject a proposed cattle feedlot near a popular recreational lake. The Natural Resources Conservation Board says all issues surrounding the proposed 4,000-head feedlot near Pigeon Lake were dealt with adequately in the initial decision. It says the issues raised by proponent Greg Thalen are of little merit. Although Thalen can appeal to the courts, grounds for appeal are restricted to errors in law and may not address arguments

  • EU leaders struggle to bridge gas price cap divide

    PRAGUE (AP) — European Union leaders converged on Prague Castle on a crisp Friday morning to try to bridge significant differences over a natural gas price cap as winter approaches and Russia’s war on Ukraine fuels a major energy crisis. The price cap is one of several measures the 27-nation bloc is preparing to contain an energy crisis in Europe that is driving up prices for consumers and business and which could lead to rolling blackouts, shuttered factories and a deep recession over the winte

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • 'Cameroonian connection': Christian Koloko discusses Pascal Siakam assisting on first NBA basket

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains how he felt heading into his first game, adjusting to the NBA game and how analytics are different with the Raptors compared to college.

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.