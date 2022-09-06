Avanti Communications Selects Clear Blue Smart Off-Grid to Power eLearning Offering Across Sub-Saharan Africa

Clear Blue to be the exclusive off-grid power provider for Avanti’s eLearning services for 3,000-5,000 schools in Africa, with high volume rollouts expected from late 2023 through 2025

TORONTO, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avanti Communications (“Avanti”), the leading provider of high throughput satellite capacity across EMEA, and Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (“Clear Blue”) (TSXV: CBLU) (FRA:0YA) (OTCQB: CBUTF), the Smart Off-Grid Company™, announce an agreement, signed on August 19, 2022, under which Clear Blue will provide Smart Off-Grid Power for Avanti’s e-learning services in Africa.

Avanti and its eLearning partners plan to deliver satellite connectivity to enable eLearning for an initial 3,000-5,000 schools across Sub-Saharan Africa. Clear Blue will be the exclusive off-grid power provider for Avanti’s eEducation services. This program aims to deliver improved educational outcomes in maths, literacy, and life skills for marginalized children in the region.

Toby Robinson, Chief of Strategy & Business Development at Avanti, commented: “At Avanti, we believe that every child deserves the socioeconomic benefits of a more connected life, starting at school. This partnership with Clear Blue will bring life-enhancing educational services to underserved communities across the region. Clear Blue’s Smart Off-Grid solves one of the biggest problems in hard-to-reach areas – a lack of easy, low cost and reliable power.”

Sub-Saharan Africa has more than 600 million school-aged children and the lowest global mathematics and reading proficiency rates. Led by Avanti Communications and its partners, iMlango was a first-of-its-kind e-learning partnership created to deliver improved educational outcomes in maths, literacy and life skills. The project has been running for seven years and has delivered improved educational outcomes for over 180,000 marginalised schoolchildren in 245 schools in Northern Kenya. Avanti and its partners are now working with Ministries of Education and NGO funders across multiple countries in sub-Saharan Africa to roll out the tried and tested iMlango approach to thousands of schools, with the objective of improving the lives and educational outcomes for millions of African children.

Avanti’s rural network coverage solution supports 2G, 3G, 4G and Wi-Fi connectivity across Africa. As part of this initiative, Avanti will provide critical connectivity services and VSAT equipment. At the same time, Clear Blue shall provide its Smart Off-Grid solar-powered solutions with remote management and control to ensure maximum uptime of connectivity services necessary for Avanti’s deployment of its integrated eLearning system(s). Clear Blue’s Smart Off-Grid technology will also power the educational equipment and systems. With initial pilots beginning in Q4 2022, the rollout will continue from late 2023 through 2025.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Avanti into the eEducation space,” said Miriam Tuerk, CEO and Co-founder of Clear Blue Technologies. “This partnership helps Clear Blue’s target to contribute to the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals, one of which is to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all. As we have built ever stronger technical capabilities, our products will grow from telecom systems into other verticals and applications. Africa is a young continent with a large and growing population. As such, with the UN Sustainability Goals at work, funding and deployment of eEducation services is a large growth opportunity for Clear Blue.”

About Avanti Communications
Avanti Communications is the leading Ka-band high throughput satellite capacity partner to the communications industry in EMEA - extending and guaranteeing coverage for defence missions, enterprise solutions and critical public services.

Through the HYLAS satellite fleet and partners in 118 countries, Avanti provides dedicated fixed and flexible-beam satellite connectivity, with extensive coverage across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Avanti has invested $1.2bn in a network that incorporates orbital slots in Ka-band spectrum, satellites, ground stations, datacentres and a fibre ring.

www.avanti.space

About Clear Blue Technologies International
Clear Blue Technologies International, the Smart Off-Grid™ company, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed, “wireless power” to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, solar and hybrid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other mission-critical systems. Today, Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRA: 0YA) (OTCQB: CBUTF) www.clearbluetechnologies.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Avanti Communications

Media contact:
Alex Rowe
THREESIXTY Communications
22-23 Little Portland St, London W1W 8BU
avanti@threesixtycomms.com
+44 7732 975 895 

Clear Blue

Miriam Tuerk, Co-Founder and CEO
+1 416 433 3952
investors@clearbluetechnologies.com
www.clearbluetechnologies.com/en/investors

Nikhil Thadani, Sophic Capital
+1 437 836 9669
Nik@SophicCapital.com

Legal Disclaimer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.  

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" and/or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only Clear Blue’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Clear Blue's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information contained herein may include, but is not limited to, the future phases of the project or future value of this project for any mentioned parties.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, Clear Blue is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Clear Blue to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements.

An investment in securities of Clear Blue is speculative and subject to several risks including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Clear Blue's listing application dated July 12, 2018. Although Clear Blue has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

In connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Clear Blue has made certain assumptions. Although Clear Blue believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to Clear Blue or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.”

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or “U.S. Persons”, as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.


