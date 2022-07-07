AVANTE LOGIXX INC. APPOINTS DANIEL ARGIROS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Avante Logixx Inc.

Avante Logixx Inc. (TSX.V: XX) (OTC: ALXXF) (“Avante” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Daniel Argiros, CPA-CA, has been appointed to the Board of Directors, effective July 5, 2022.



Daniel Argiros is the President and CEO of Conundrum Capital Corporation, a Canadian private-equity real estate management firm. As an investment leader and serial entrepreneur, Mr. Argiros has launched several successful enterprises in the real estate, infrastructure and renewable energy industries.

In addition to his role with Conundrum Capital Corporation, Mr. Argiros is the Founder and Chairman of Arch Corporation, a private equity investment management firm with offices in Toronto and Dubai, which operates in the senior care sector.

Mr. Argiros holds a degree from the University of Toronto and is an accredited CPA. An active member of the community, Mr. Argiros is a member of the Royal Ontario Museum Board of Governors and has been the past president of The National Club of Toronto and ProAction Cops and Kids, an organization focusing on helping at-risk youth establish a positive relationship with police officers.

Emmanuel Mounouchos, Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair said “on behalf of the Board of Directors, we are pleased to appoint a person with such extensive executive and board level experience to Avante’s board. I have known Dan for 18 years as both a client of Avante Security and as a shareholder of our Company. I look forward to working with Dan as we continue to execute on our strategic vision.”

About Avante Logixx Inc.

Avante Logixx Inc. (TSXV: XX), provides high-end security services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Avante Security Inc., serving residential customers located in Toronto and Muskoka regions of Ontario, Canada. With an experienced team, a focus on customer service excellence and development of innovative solutions, we remain committed to providing our shareholders with exceptional returns. Please visit our website at www.avantelogixx.com.

