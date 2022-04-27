Avantax Adds Veteran Business Development Leader Elvis Medica as Success Grows Recruiting Highly Productive Financial Professionals

Medica’s experience includes leadership roles with Cetera Financial Group, a large LPL-affiliated OSJ, and several other national sales positions for brokerage and mutual fund companies

DALLAS, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avantax®, a leader in tax-focused financial planning, has hired Elvis Medica as Business Development Director to help further accelerate the company’s successful recruiting of highly productive Financial Professionals, tax professionals and CPAs.

Most recently Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer for a large LPL-affiliated OSJ (office of supervisory jurisdiction), Medica’s financial services career spans 25 years, ranging from insurance and mutual fund sales, to wholesaling, business development, recruiting, and significant broker-dealer experience.

“Avantax had a record recruiting year in 2021, punctuated by a great fourth quarter, so it’s the perfect time to welcome Elvis to the team,” said Tim Stewart, Vice President, Business Development for Avantax. “Elvis has an impressive resume and a long list of professional accomplishments, plus he’s passionate about working with independent Financial Professionals, tax pros and CPAs who want more from their financial services partner.”

“Throughout my career I’ve had the privilege to serve Financial Professionals and help them grow their practice so they can in turn serve their clients. Knowing I can play even a small role in the success of Financial Professionals and their clients is extremely rewarding to me,” Medica said. “With Avantax, I get the opportunity to invite Financial Professionals and tax professionals to be part of what I believe is the most unique and differentiated wealth management firm in the country.”

Medica added: “Many Financial Professionals and tax professionals are looking to grow their practice and serve their clients with more comprehensive planning; they want to do that within a community that exists to serve their clients in a better way, and with a wealth management organization that provides them with the stellar service, growth opportunities and the attention from executive management that Avantax provides.”

In addition to his financial services experience, Medica is a U.S. Army veteran where his service included a tour in Afghanistan where he was awarded a Bronze Star Medal. Upon his return from Afghanistan and a short break in service he accepted the challenge again and today serves as a Major in the Army Reserve.

About Avantax Wealth Management®
Avantax Wealth Management® offers a tax-advantaged approach for comprehensive financial planning. Avantax’s Tax-Smart approach helps clients leverage taxes to create financial growth opportunities. Most financial companies treat taxes as an afterthought, or not at all, even though taxes are one of life’s most complex and costly expenses. Avantax technology, tax and wealth management insights are used by Avantax Financial Professionals to uncover and tailor opportunities across their clients’ financial lifecycles to help enable better long-term outcomes. The wealth management segment of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), which includes the Avantax Wealth Management® and Avantax Planning Partners℠ brands, had a collective $89 billion in total client assets as of Dec. 31, 2021. For more information, please visit us at www.avantax.com or on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media Contact:
Tony Katsulos
Avantax
(972) 870-6654
pr@avantax.com


