Avanew Homes Partners With Canadian Ukrainian Immigrant Aid Society (“CUIAS”) to Launch Housing Initiative for Families Fleeing War

Avanew Homes

Avanew Homes Ukrainian Aid Program (“AHUAP”) pledges to sponsor up to 20 homes across Ontario to house Ukrainian newcomers

TORONTO, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avanew Homes, a subsidiary of Core Development Group, today announced the commencement of the AHUAP in partnership with CUIAS to support new families arriving in Canada as a result of the devastating conflict in the Ukraine.



The AHUAP is a collaborative effort that combines the immigration and settlement expertise of the Canadian Ukrainian Immigrant Aid Society with the housing and property management capabilities of Avanew Homes. Under AHUAP, Avanew will provide a home to Ukrainian newcomers and waive all rent and other tenant related expenses for at least one year, affording new families the opportunity to get settled into their Canadian communities without worrying about a place to live.

Commenting on the initiative, Corey Hawtin, Chief Executive Officer of Avanew, said “For us, this is a perfect partnership. When we began to hear reports of the devastating conflict in Ukraine, we knew we wanted to help but weren’t sure how to have the most impact. When our fantastic partners at CUIAS told us about the acute problem that newcomers were having finding housing, we were delighted to find a way to be an important part of their solution.” Effective immediately, CUIAS will begin matching eligible families with available Avanew properties in Ontario.

If you would like to make a contribution to support the Ukrainian families and AHUAP, you can do so by visiting https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/canadian-ukrainian-immigrant-aid-society-cuias/campaign/avanew-homes-ukrainian-aid-program/.

About Core Development Group

Core Development Group is a Toronto-based real estate development company that actively sources, develops and manages a wide range of residential real estate projects. The company takes a holistic approach to development and offers a comprehensive range of development and project management services to their clients and partners. Avanew, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Core Development Group, focuses on acquiring and developing alternative rental asset types.

Story continues

About CUIAS

CUIAS is a non-profit community organization, providing settlement assistance to immigrants for over 30 years with the support of the federal government (Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada) and provincial government (Ministry of Citizenship and Immigration). We were incorporated in the province of Ontario in 1977. CUIAS is a member organization of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress- National and of the Ontario Council of Agencies Serving Immigrants (OCASI).

CUIAS services include settlement assistance, English language training and immigration consulting. Our services are offered in English, French, Ukrainian, Russian, Polish and Romanian languages.

Contact:

Colleen Ryan, Sussex Strategy Group

cryan@sussex-strategy.com

647-232-6867



