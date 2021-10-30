AvalonBay Communities, Inc.'s (NYSE:AVB) Financials Are Too Obscure To Link With Current Share Price Momentum: What's In Store For the Stock?

AvalonBay Communities' (NYSE:AVB) stock is up by a considerable 5.2% over the past month. However, we wonder if the company's inconsistent financials would have any adverse impact on the current share price momentum. Particularly, we will be paying attention to AvalonBay Communities' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for AvalonBay Communities is:

9.9% = US$1.1b ÷ US$11b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.10 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

AvalonBay Communities' Earnings Growth And 9.9% ROE

At first glance, AvalonBay Communities' ROE doesn't look very promising. However, the fact that the company's ROE is higher than the average industry ROE of 5.9%, is definitely interesting. However, AvalonBay Communities' five year net income decline rate was 2.3%. Remember, the company's ROE is a bit low to begin with, just that it is higher than the industry average. Hence, this goes some way in explaining the shrinking earnings.

So, as a next step, we compared AvalonBay Communities' performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 9.3% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is AVB worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether AVB is currently mispriced by the market.

Is AvalonBay Communities Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

AvalonBay Communities has a very high three-year median payout ratio of 66%, implying that it retains only 34% of its profits. However, it's not unusual to see a REIT with such a high payout ratio mainly due to statutory requirements. Accordingly, this likely explains why its earnings have been shrinking.

In addition, AvalonBay Communities has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 74%. Regardless, AvalonBay Communities' ROE is speculated to decline to 7.0% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Summary

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about AvalonBay Communities' performance. Primarily, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a moderate ROE. Bear in mind, the company reinvests a small portion of its profits, which explains the lack of growth. In addition, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that the company's earnings are expected to continue to shrink. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

