Avalon GloboCare Announces the Deployment of Breakthrough Fusion Gene Map Technology

Avalon GloboCare Corp.
·3 min read
Avalon GloboCare Corp.
Avalon GloboCare Corp.

Enabling the Development and Commercialization of Companion Diagnostics and Novel Therapeutic Targets for Leukemia Patients

FREEHOLD, N.J., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (“Avalon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALBT), a leading global developer of innovative cell-based technologies and therapeutics and laboratory testing provider, today announced that it has deployed a breakthrough fusion gene map technology to be used for the goal of developing companion diagnostic kits and devices to enhance personalized clinical management of leukemia patients.

In collaboration with the Lu Daopei Institute of Hematology, a fusion gene map database from over 1,000 patients with leukemia was established and the results were previously published in the Blood Cancer Journal. Fusion genes are important genetic abnormalities in leukemia. Using advanced gene sequencing technology, called “Whole Transcriptome Sequencing” (WTS), multiple previously unknown fusion genes were identified which may potentially establish novel diagnostic and therapeutic targets.

“Fusion genes are crucial in the diagnosis and treatment of leukemia. All well-known fusion genes are founder variations and constitute critical causative factors and can serve as important indicators of disease diagnosis,” stated David Jin, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Avalon GloboCare. “Avalon is applying the bioinformatics from the fusion gene map with the goal of accelerating the development and commercialization of companion diagnostic kits and devices to enhance personalized clinical management of leukemia patients. The first diagnostic prototype is expected to enter clinical study and regulatory filing stage during Q3 of 2023. The fusion gene map technology also provides an unprecedented opportunity to identify and validate fusion gene products as potential novel therapeutic targets. Additionally, this gives us an opportunity to expand Avalon’s R&D pipeline and intellectual property portfolio.”

About Avalon GloboCare Corp.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: ALBT) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing and delivering innovative, transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Avalon also provides strategic advisory and outsourcing services to facilitate and enhance its clients’ growth and development, as well as competitiveness in healthcare and CellTech industry markets. Through its subsidiary structure with unique integration of verticals from innovative R&D to automated bioproduction and accelerated clinical development, Avalon is establishing a leading role in the fields of cellular immunotherapy (including CAR-T/NK), exosome technology (ACTEX™), and regenerative therapeutics. For more information about Avalon GloboCare, please visit www.avalon-globocare.com.

For the latest updates on Avalon GloboCare’s developments, please follow our twitter at @avalongc_avco

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact, including statements regarding the potential transaction and financing and conditions to closing and the business of Laboratory Services. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact Information:
Avalon GloboCare Corp.
4400 Route 9, Suite 3100
Freehold, NJ 07728
PR@Avalon-GloboCare.com

Investor Relations:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: (212) 671-1020 Ext. 304
albt@crescendo-ir.com


Latest Stories

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Svechnikov scores in shootout, Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Avalanche activate Nathan MacKinnon off injured reserve

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve before their game against Toronto on Saturday night. MacKinnon has missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period of a game at Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He also has eight goals. The 27-year-old signed an eight-year extension in August after helping the Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

  • DeBrusk scores 2 in 3rd, Bruins beat Pens in Winter Classic

    BOSTON (AP) — Boston goaltender Linus Ullmark raised his arms in jubilation when the final buzzer sounded and the party was complete for the sellout crowd at Fenway Park. Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the third period with just over two minutes remaining and the NHL-leading Bruins rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Winter Classic on Monday at Fenway. “It's just pure joy and happiness afterwards,” Ullmark said. “It's something I've dreamt about for 14 years, si

  • Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

    CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 18 in the third and 22 in the fourth to improve to 24-12. Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton added 14 points apiece for Brooklyn, Yuta Watanabe had 11 and T.J. Warren 10. LaMelo Bal had 23 points, se

  • Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Vegas overcomes Forsberg's hat trick, beats Nashville in OT

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Multiple injuries to the Golden Knights' defensemen have meant more playing time for Vegas blue-liner Nicolas Hague. But he also wants to contribute offensively, and when Mark Stone passed to Hague in the left circle Saturday in overtime, he didn't waste the opportunity. Firing what Knights coach Bruce Cassidy called “a freaking bomb,” Hague's one-timer on a delayed penalty with 2:56 left defeated the Nashville Predators, 5-4, and Filip Forsberg, who had a hat trick. “The defend

  • Despite changes, Broncos stuck with same old result in KC

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The coach making all the important decisions on the Denver sideline was different Sunday. So was the one calling the offensive plays from a booth high above Arrowhead Stadium. The result was very much the same. Less than a week after the beaten-down Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and put 67-year-old career assistant Jerry Rosburg in charge, they fumbled through another game they could've won. Their defense collapsed when it mattered the most, and t

  • Analysis: NFC is wide open heading into final weekend of NFL

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady again was at his best when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed him most. The 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion had one of the best statistical games of his 23-year career in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday that clinched Tampa’s second straight NFC South title. Another old quarterback who also wears No. 12 is one way win away from joining Brady in the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers routed Minnesota 41-17 for their fourth strai

  • Winter Classic: Bruins squeeze past Penguins at Fenway Park

    The Boston Bruins just edged out the Pittsburgh Penguins on a pair of goals by Jake DeBrusk in front of a packed Fenway Park in the 2023 Winter Classic.

  • Somehow, the Dolphins still have a real chance at playoffs

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — They might not have their starting quarterback. They might not have their backup quarterback. They’ve lost five consecutive games and haven’t beaten a team that currently has a winning record since September. Somehow, the Miami Dolphins still have life. No team in NFL history has had losing streaks of both three and five games in the same season and made the playoffs. But the Dolphins — with a win over the New York Jets on Sunday and some help from the Buffalo Bills —

  • Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

    SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • Morant, Jones lead Grizzlies to 118-108 victory over Kings

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and three blocks as the Grizzlies won their third straight. Morant added eight rebounds and five assists. Jones had eight assists and Steven Adams tied his career-high with 23 rebounds. De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 19 points

  • Chargers' Ekeler hits 100-reception mark for the season

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler became the fifth running back in NFL history to have a 100-reception season with his first catch during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Ekeler caught an 8-yard pass from Justin Herbert on the Chargers' opening possession, giving him the sixth 100-reception season by a running back. Ekeler joins former Chargers great LaDainian Tomlinson, Larry Centers of Arizona, Matt Forte of Chicago and Christian McCaffrey as t

  • Playoff positioning at stake when Bills and Bengals tangle

    CINCINNATI (AP) — This was the dream scenario for the NFL's schedule-makers: Two of the league's hottest teams and flashiest quarterbacks facing off on the final Monday night of the season in a game thick with playoff drama. The Buffalo Bills (12-3) and Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) have secured playoff spots and are vying to be the AFC's No. 1 seed. That would mean a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. The prime-time game in Cincinnati also marks the first meeting of q

  • Stars sign veteran Joe Pavelski to extension through 2023-24

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Veteran forward Joe Pavelski signed a one-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars on Sunday before he could have become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. The extension for the 2023-24 season has a base salary of US$3.5 million, along with an additional $2 million in potential performance bonuses. The 38-year-old Pavelski currently is in his fourth season with Dallas and his 17th in the NHL. Pavelski has appeared in all 38 games this season and is th

  • Tagovailoa's return still very unclear, even to his brother

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from Miami Dolphins meetings on Thursday, yet another indicator that his latest concussion will keep him sidelined for this weekend’s trip to face the New England Patriots and possibly even longer. Nobody knows when he’ll be back. Not even his brother. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa — speaking Thursday in advance of Friday’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina — told The Associated Press that he has offered his