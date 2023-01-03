Avalon GloboCare Announces the Deployment of Breakthrough Fusion Gene Map Technology

Avalon GloboCare Corp.

Enabling the Development and Commercialization of Companion Diagnostics and Novel Therapeutic Targets for Leukemia Patients

FREEHOLD, N.J., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (“Avalon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALBT), a leading global developer of innovative cell-based technologies and therapeutics and laboratory testing provider, today announced that it has deployed a breakthrough fusion gene map technology to be used for the goal of developing companion diagnostic kits and devices to enhance personalized clinical management of leukemia patients.



In collaboration with the Lu Daopei Institute of Hematology, a fusion gene map database from over 1,000 patients with leukemia was established and the results were previously published in the Blood Cancer Journal. Fusion genes are important genetic abnormalities in leukemia. Using advanced gene sequencing technology, called “Whole Transcriptome Sequencing” (WTS), multiple previously unknown fusion genes were identified which may potentially establish novel diagnostic and therapeutic targets.

“Fusion genes are crucial in the diagnosis and treatment of leukemia. All well-known fusion genes are founder variations and constitute critical causative factors and can serve as important indicators of disease diagnosis,” stated David Jin, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Avalon GloboCare. “Avalon is applying the bioinformatics from the fusion gene map with the goal of accelerating the development and commercialization of companion diagnostic kits and devices to enhance personalized clinical management of leukemia patients. The first diagnostic prototype is expected to enter clinical study and regulatory filing stage during Q3 of 2023. The fusion gene map technology also provides an unprecedented opportunity to identify and validate fusion gene products as potential novel therapeutic targets. Additionally, this gives us an opportunity to expand Avalon’s R&D pipeline and intellectual property portfolio.”

Story continues

About Avalon GloboCare Corp.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: ALBT) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing and delivering innovative, transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Avalon also provides strategic advisory and outsourcing services to facilitate and enhance its clients’ growth and development, as well as competitiveness in healthcare and CellTech industry markets. Through its subsidiary structure with unique integration of verticals from innovative R&D to automated bioproduction and accelerated clinical development, Avalon is establishing a leading role in the fields of cellular immunotherapy (including CAR-T/NK), exosome technology (ACTEX™), and regenerative therapeutics. For more information about Avalon GloboCare, please visit www.avalon-globocare.com.

For the latest updates on Avalon GloboCare’s developments, please follow our twitter at @avalongc_avco

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact, including statements regarding the potential transaction and financing and conditions to closing and the business of Laboratory Services. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact Information:

Avalon GloboCare Corp.

4400 Route 9, Suite 3100

Freehold, NJ 07728

PR@Avalon-GloboCare.com

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1020 Ext. 304

albt@crescendo-ir.com



