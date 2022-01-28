Avallone Redefines Exceptional Company Culture

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2022 / Avallone is on a mission to solve one of the most challenging and complex problems facing large corporations and financial enterprises: How to successfully manage the enormous amounts of complex workflows involved with Know Your Customer (KYC) requests and maintain the vast documentation systems that are required to run a business with hundreds of legal entities and subsidiaries.

After a successful launch in 2020, the Copenhagen-based SaaS firm has quickly grown to serve corporations throughout Europe. Avallone's software allows companies to efficiently collect, store, structure, and share the most up-to-date corporate information, including automatically generated visualizations for legal entity diagrams, with banks and other third-parties such as law firms, auditors, and vendors. And do this while ensuring compliance with data protection regulation and the continued security of sensitive information.

Achieving these lofty goals requires experience and technical expertise, and the founders of Avallone developed another way to maximize their company's potential: Creating a workplace with core values that inspire talented people to do their best at work.

Despite their early stage, Avallone combines considerable industry experience and wisdom - qualities that are critical to guiding them to thoroughly define and evaluate their values. By combining lessons learned from previous startups and corporate roles, the founders display an unwavering commitment to culture - building an environment where they hire the right people and foster growth within their team.

"Half of the goal is building a product, the platform and a successful company," said Avallone's CEO, Anders M. Jørgensen. "But the other half is building a tribe of outstanding individuals that really enjoy being together. Our teams are talented and professional, and you can learn a lot from them. We are fusing all our experiences, good and bad, to create a startup that can be agile and make fast decisions. But we also include much of the discipline and structure from large corporations. We are trying to build a more mature startup."

The culture at Avallone features high levels of focus and commitment. Each person's dedication to the company mission makes decision-making easier, knowing that everyone is driven toward the same outcome.

"Sometimes you have to make bold moves. sometimes thinking too small is much riskier than thinking too big in a startup," said Avallone's CTO, Martin Albertsen. When it is time to make bold moves, they discuss them as a team and support their reasons with facts and logic, always remaining transparent and focused on their goals as a company.

Because at Avallone , every person on the team is not just working toward a goal. They are owners of the company itself.

"Everyone that works with us, they each have equity in Avallone," said Jørgensen. "Take a scenario if we should one day sell the company. If a group of investors and the founders were to greatly profit, of course, that's a good thing. But it's an even greater pleasure if we can see that all of the people who were with us on the journey who had risked something with us from the very start were also rewarded from it."

And for the team, the greatest reward and honor is fulfilling their mission for corporations every day. They are solving complex problems, which requires experience, knowledge, and commitment. The culture that Avallone embodies has created an environment in which they can achieve significant goals.

"It is a feeling that everyone is committed," said Albertsen. "Everyone is helping each other and trying to achieve what we want to achieve."

About the Founders

Avallone was founded by Anders M. Jørgensen, Martin Albertsen, and Thomas Helms.

Anders M. Jørgensen, CEO, has a strong commercial banking track record and deep experience within compliance and fighting financial crime.

Martin Albertsen, CTO, is a passionate technologist with strong product flair and deep compliance SaaS background.

Thomas Helms, former chairman, has an extensive startup background - having been a corporate VP - as well as an entrepreneurial tech executive at McKinsey.

