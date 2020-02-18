Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen out 'weeks' after awkward collision

The Avalanche will be without Rantanen for the second time this season. (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

The list of injuries for the Colorado Avalanche has gotten impossibly long with another name being added on Monday.

Against the Tampa Bay Lightning, forward Mikko Rantanen fell awkwardly into the boards and went back to the dressing room, favouring his left shoulder.

#GoAvsGo Mikko Rantanen gets tripped and goes hard into the end boards. #yikes pic.twitter.com/IedEB6w6EH — Here's Your Replay ⬇️ (@HeresYourReplay) February 18, 2020

The 23-year-old did not return to the game.

After the 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning, Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar told media that Rantanen will be out for “weeks”, expecting it to be more of a long-term injury.

Rantanen missed over a month earlier this season with a leg injury, but came back strong, scoring 19 goals and 40 points through his 41 games played.

Nazem Kadri, Colin Wilson, and Matt Calvert are three forwards that remain out for Colorado, now with Rantanen added to that list, for the time being, there Avs will be in desperate need of some forward depth or some key performances from players within their lineup

Despite the injuries, the Avalanche currently boast a 33-18-7 record and are just one point away from the division lead.

