Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

The Cup-final version of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet. (Getty)

The Tampa Bay Lightning have dug themselves another hole. One this time they may be unable to emerge from.

In Saturday's Game 2, the Colorado Avalanche throttled the two-time defending champions, scoring three goals in the first period, two in the second and two more in the third for a 7-0 triumph, and a 2-0 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final.

Valeri Nichushkin continued his breakout performance, scoring twice, while Cale Makar scored on each side of the special teams equation in the third period for his first points of the series.

His shorthanded marker was particularly eye-catching.

Andre Burakovsky hit the back of the net again after notching the overtime winner in Game 1, while Josh Manson and Darren Helm also had singles as the Avalanche punished the Lightning on the counterattack throughout their dominant victory.

Darcy Kuemper handled what little the Lightning were able to muster offensively, making 17 saves for the shutout victory.

