Avalanche prospect puts on a performance for the ages

While most National Hockey League players and goaltenders were enjoying some time off this weekend, American Hockey League goalie Spencer Martin earned himself a much-needed break too.

On Friday, Martin’s Colorado Eagles – the AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche – defeated the Ontario Reign by a score of 4-0, but his performance went above and beyond that relatively normal score.

Spencer Martin put on quite the performance during the Colorado Eagles’ victory on Friday. (Photo by Juan Ocampo/NHLI via Getty Images)

The 23-year old netminder turned aside 68 shots in the contest. Yes, you read that right.

However, after that exhausting outing, he did have to start the next day in a rematch against Ontario. This time Colorado dropped the contest by a score of 5-3.





There’s a saying that not all heroes wear capes and that is true in the AHL, sometimes they just wear a sweet set of pads.





With the AHL All-Star Classic happening from Jan. 27 – 28, and the Eagles off until Feb. 1, Martin will now be able to get that well-earned downtime.

