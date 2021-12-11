Avalanche outside WA resort kills 1, temporarily traps 5 others

An avalanche in western Washington on Saturday morning killed one person and trapped five others, who were rescued by ski patrol, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The avalanche at Crystal Mountain swept through the Silver Basin area at about 10:50 a.m., trapping six people, sheriff’s department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss said. Two witnesses saw the group covered by the snow. The area where the incident occurred is outside the grounds of the Crystal Mountain ski resort.

Ski patrol responded and pulled six people from the avalanche. One person was not breathing when ski patrol removed them. Ski patrol performed CPR to try to save the person’s life, but they were declared dead. The person killed has not been identified.

Each person in the group was wearing an avalanche beacon when the incident occurred, which helped rescuers locate them.

Moss said a deputy from the sheriff’s department went to Crystal Mountain to investigate the incident.