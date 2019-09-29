Avalanche, Mikko Rantanen agree to 6-year, $55.5 million deal

Mikko Rantanen is coming off of a career year with the Avalanche and he is finally being rewarded for it.

The team has agreed to a six-year, $55.5 million deal with the restricted free agent, a team spokesman confirmed to the Denver Post.

#Avs spokesman confirms Mikko Rantanen is under contract at $55.5 million, six years ($9.25 AAV) — Mike Chambers (@MikeChambers) September 28, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Colorado also confirmed the deal on Twitter.

“Signing Mikko to a long-term deal has been a priority, and we are excited to have him under contract for the next six years,” general manager Joe Sakic said in a release. “Mikko has established himself as one of the premier young wingers in the NHL and is a big part of our core group. We look forward to having him back with the team as we get ready to start the season.”

Rantanen formed possibly the best line in all of hockey last year alongside Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog and the winger might have been the best player out of those three at times.

Story continues

He scored 31 goals and added 56 assists as the Avalanche made the playoffs for the second straight year and lost to the Sharks in the second round in a controversial seven-game series.

MORE: Mitch Marner contract news: Maple Leafs, winger agree to 6-year extension

With the regular season just days away, it looked like Rantanen could go into the season without a deal, but like Patrik Laine of the Jets and Mitch Marner of the Maple Leafs, he came up with a contract just in time.