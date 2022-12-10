Avalanche take losing streak into matchup with the Blues

Colorado Avalanche (13-10-1, third in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (12-15-0, sixth in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche look to break their four-game skid with a win over the St. Louis Blues.

St. Louis has gone 12-15-0 overall with a 2-4-0 record in Central Division play. The Blues have a -24 scoring differential, with 81 total goals scored and 105 allowed.

Colorado has a 5-2-1 record in Central Division play and a 13-10-1 record overall. The Avalanche have an 11-4-1 record in games they score three or more goals.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth time these teams play this season. The Blues won 3-2 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Thomas has six goals and 18 assists for the Blues. Noel Acciari has scored five goals with one assist over the last 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has scored eight goals with 26 assists for the Avalanche. J.T. Compher has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 3-7-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.7 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

Avalanche: 4-5-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, four penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: Pavel Buchnevich: day to day (undisclosed), Marco Scandella: out (hip), Torey Krug: day to day (undisclosed), Logan Brown: out (upper-body), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder).

Avalanche: Artturi Lehkonen: day to day (upper body), Evan Rodrigues: out (lower body), Kurtis MacDermid: out (lower-body), Darren Helm: out (undisclosed), Nathan MacKinnon: out (upper-body), Josh Manson: out (lower-body), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Bowen Byram: out (undisclosed), Shane Bowers: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press